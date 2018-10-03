RAK Properties Celebrates Success of Marbella Villas Launch at Cityscape and Unveils Next Phase

During the Cityscape

RAK Properties, one of the UAE’s leading property development and tourism infrastructure companies, will use its presence at Cityscape to reveal the next exciting opportunity to own on Hayat Island at Mina Al Arab, Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) with the release and launch of Phase 2 of its Marbella Villas project.

Marbella Villas consists of 205 villas and townhouses built along the waterfront on the east side of Hayat Island, facing across the beach to open sea and to Ras Al Kaimah beyond. The villas combine traditional Arabic features including a central courtyard with thoroughly contemporary design and modern materials. They offer easy circulation with large rooms and open spaces, leading to extensive views over the sea and direct access to the private beach.

The location of the Marbella Villas offers privacy and easy access to the Public Realm leisure and entertainment facilities along Angel Bay. Residents are provided with various retail, dining, relaxation and entertainment options within strolling distance of their front door.

RAK Properties Managing Director, Mohammed Sultan Al Qadi, said, “RAK is the UAE’s fastest emerging tourism market, and this alongside the Intercontinental and Anantara launch will be an important addition to RAK’s offerings for international and domestic tourists and residents. We are very excited to announce this project. I can say that it will be full of surprises.”

Al Qadi added, “We were delighted with the initial response to our Marbella Villas development and look forward to introducing the rest of our exciting plans for Hayat Island to investors and residents alike. Cityscape lets us show our visitors the potential in their future lifestyle and leisure aspirations.”