RAK Properties CEO Samuel Sidiqi Joins Gateway Residences Topping Off Ceremony

Gateway Residences Topping Off ceremony

RAK Properties, one of the UAE’s leading property development and tourism infrastructure companies, today celebrated completion of construction of the Gateway Residences at Al Raha Island, Mina Al Arab, Ras Al Khaimah (RAK). The landmark residential property marks the entrance to Al Raha Island.

The Gateway Residences are a standout development at the access to Mina Al Arab. Comprising 144 spacious and luxurious 1- and 2-bedroom residential apartments over eight floors, the property is already 50% sold out, and the remaining units will be available to prospective purchasers as the building undergoes the final stages of internal fit-out and finishing. The convenient location with lagoon and ocean views is a great place to relax. As part of Mina Al Arab it also has easy access to the Intercontinental and Anantara Hotels and Resorts. In addition, buyers of the Gateway Residence units will enjoy living in apartments that are designed to make optimum use of space and flowing, open living areas, enhanced by large floor to ceiling windows. Spacious balconies have been created to take advantage of the exceptional views of the tranquil waterways around Mina Al Arab. Handover is expected in the 3rd quarter in 2019.

RAK Properties CEO Samuel Dean Sidiqi commented “We were delighted with the progress made on our Gateway Residences development and particularly pleased to celebrate the completion of the main construction phase of the property. In a short time, the project will be ready to welcome prospective investors and residents to discover all that Mina Al Arab has to offer as a lifestyle destination.”

The Mina Al Arab project which includes the Hayat Island development is expected to draw a large number of tourists to Ras Al Khaimah through offering the ultimate getaway. Unique in the UAE, Hayat Island displays the latest in current trends and modern demands with entertainment, extraordinarily designed landscapes and bespoke retail and food and beverage outlets with a state-of-the-art mall, souq and beach clubhouse to enjoy. This exciting new beachfront location will provide a 4-dimensional experience that encourages people to spend time in the open air and sea.