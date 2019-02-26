RAK Properties at the Dubai International Boat Show

RAK Properties’ CEO, Samuel Dean Sidiqi

Premiere real-estate developers; RAK Properties, will be hosting a booth at the long-anticipated Dubai International Boat Show, later this month. The event, which spans five days, will bring together investors and enthusiasts of nautical and marine living, from all corners of the globe offering clientele opportunities to invest in luxury and lifestyle, by and at sea.

RAK Properties is exhibiting alongside ART Marine the Middle East’s leading marina management company who operates its Lagoon Marina at Mina Al Arab, Ras Al Khaimah. The marina complements the dynamic neighborhood of Lagoon Walk, a residential area surrounded by shops and cafes that directly fronts a scenic lagoon and provides continuous views of the water.

RAK Properties will show potential clients interested in boats, yachts and life by and in the water, a range of luxurious homes situated on the coast to maximise the utility of those with such dispositions.

“RAK Properties have completed several, high-end, water-facing developments which will be showcased during Dubai International Boat Show. We have come as exhibitors this year to offer attendees investment opportunities on our newly developed, high-end coastal properties, such as Marbella Villas in Mina Al Arab, Ras Al Khaimah. Few real estate companies can offer what we do; a complete lifestyle experience, not just a home. We’ve factored in facets of accessibility, aesthetic and inclusive amenities, in to all of our developments.”. Noted RAK Properties’ CEO, Samuel Dean Sidiqi.

With an anticipated 26’000 visitors, hailing from 151 different countries, the event runs from the 26th of February until the 2nd of March.