RAK Properties Managing Director Receives Forbes Middle East Top Listed Real Estate Developers in the Arab World Award 2018

Mr. Mohamed Sultan Al Qadi, MD of RAK Properties

Mr. Mohamed Sultan Al Qadi, MD of RAK Properties, was presented with the Forbes Middle East Top Listed Real Estate Developers in the Arab World Award which recognizes the effort that the region's leading Real Estate companies have put into creating innovative, attractive and sustainable developments. The awards ceremony was hosted in the Waldorf Astoria, Palm Jumeirah under the patronage and in the presence of HE Sultan Butti Bin Mejren, Dubai Land Department Director General.

Forbes Middle East celebrated the success of top management executives and CEOs in the Middle East through the event. The award was granted to Mr. Al Qadi based on the outstanding achievement of RAK Properties in delivering iconic sustainable projects in RAK and wider UAE. Mr. Al Qadi attributed the accolade to the management team of RAK Properties for their hard work and efforts in the execution of mega projects with successful planning.

Expressing his delight at winning this award, Al Qadi said that the team behind RAK Properties’ success is instrumental in making the company a leading real estate brand, and creating sub-brands to go under this solid corporate umbrella, including Mina Al Arab, Julfar Towers and RAK Tower. The Forbes Middle East Forum presented an opportunity for industry leaders to look ahead to new inspirations and progressive ideas that could be leveraged for more effective leadership in their respective organisations.