RAK Properties Wins Gulf Real-Estate Award

During the event

RAK Properties faced stiff competition from across the region before they made it to the final round of the 3rd edition of the Gulf Real Estate Awards, hosted in Ritz – Carlton Hotel, Dubai on the 27th of March. Companies from across the region participated in the ceremony, recognised as one of the most prestigious real estate awards of its kind. RAK Properties won two awards under the category of the Best Real Estate Project (off Plan). Anantara resort were declared the best commercial and industrial property whereas Bay residences won the award for the best mixed use development

RAK Properties CEO Samuel Sidiqi expressed his delight on winning this honour. “This acknowledgment means a lot to everyone at RAK properties, as we as a team are continually striving to build and ideal living space for everyone seeking our services. This award only motivates us even further and hence it’s only onwards and upwards from here on.”

To qualify for the finals, businesses submitted a written entry that was scored against a number of key criteria’s by an expert panel of judges, comprising of local and international business leaders.

Finalists were then invited to present their entries before these judges and were required to participate in a question-answer round as part of the competition. Each presentation by the finalists were scored based on several factors decided by the judges. Presentations were judged on the 26th March, with the winners announced at a gala dinner held on the 27th of March.