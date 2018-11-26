Ramada Downtown Dubai Appoints New Revenue and Reservations Manager

Mohit Saini, Ramada Downtown Dubai, Revenue and Reservations Manager

Ramada by Wyndham Downtown Dubai announces the appointment of Mohit Saini as its new revenue and reservations manager.

Saini brings in a decade of experience in the field of hospitality, specialising in revenue management. Before joining the property, he held the same position at Roda Al Murooj Hotel and Apartments. He moved to the UAE after working in different five-star hotels in India including The Leela Ambiance Convention Hotel, Radisson Blu Kaushambi Delhi NCR, The Westin Gurgaon New Delhi and The Westin Sohna Resort & Spa, and Taj Palace Hotel New Delhi.

Mark Fernando, general manager, Ramada by Wyndham Downtown Dubai, welcomes Saini to the team: “Our team is pleased to have Saini on board. We are confident in our product given its prime location and superior features; still with the increasing supply of rooms and growing competition in Dubai, his expertise will definitely play an important role in boosting the hotel’s occupancy and profit.”