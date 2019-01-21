Ramada Resort Dead Sea Announces Winner of 'Dead Sea in Your Eyes' Photography Competition

Ramada Resort Dead Sea

Ramada Resort Dead Sea is delighted to announce the first-place winner of the “Dead Sea in Your Eyes” photography competition which was held in November of last year, and aimed at encouraging the spirit of friendly competition between a number of photography enthusiasts in Jordan.

Encouraging participants to capture the magnificent beauty of the Dead Sea and the resort, the competition received positive feedback from photographers, as it gave them a platform to showcase their photographical talents and allowed them to unleash their creative side and develop their skills in the field.

Photographer Issa Al Faraj, was announced the winner of the competition by a panel of judges after evaluating all the pictures submitted for the competition. Al Faraj received several special prizes from the resort and the sponsors of this competition.

“We take great pride in doing our part to support young Jordanian talents, helping them pave the way to reach their desired professional level. This competition is also a great way to instill the spirit of friendly competition between photographers, and has helped them reach into their creative personalities,” commented Ramada Resort Dead Sea General Manager, Mr. Beat Peter. “This competition bears the responsibility of realizing amazing talents in Jordanian photography and utilizing it to promote Jordan, its hidden treasures and the Ramada Dead Sea Resort.”



It is worth noting that the Ramada Resort Dead Sea is the closest hotel to the baptism site, which allows visitors the chance to explore the religious and touristic sites surrounding the area, amidst a relaxing atmosphere. The resort is located on the northern shore of the Dead Sea, and offers guests 161 rooms and facilities that cater to every preference. In addition, the Ramada Resort Dead Sea offers a state of the line gym and spa, a private beach and mud bath, as well as meeting rooms and conference facilities that are suitable for intimate and large-scale events.