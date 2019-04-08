Ramadan Offering at Intercontinental® Dubai Marina

Ramadan at Intercontinental

InterContinental Dubai Marina embraces the Holy Month of Ramadan with a variety of exceptional experiences showcasing true Arabic hospitality paired with our renowned InterContinental service. Located in the heart of Dubai Marina, less than ten minutes from JBR beach and steps away from the tram station, the hotel offers a deliciously authentic Iftar buffet in the relaxed, family-friendly setting at Accents Restaurant & Terrace.

Accents Restaurant & Terrace

Accents Restaurant & Terrace invites guests for a sumptuous Iftar daily throughout the Holy Month comprising a plentiful array of Middle Eastern specialties and beverages, including traditional Hot and Cold Mezze, Slow Roasted Lamb Ouzi with Oriental Rice, Whole-Baked Salmon Harra and a delightful variety of Arabic sweets and desserts.

The Arabic-International inspired Iftar buffet, created by the hotel professional culinary team, features local Emirati dishes, authentic Egyptian bites, traditional Lebanese delicacies as well as European savory selections and Asian specialties. The buffet presents to its guests various interactive cooking stations including a live pita & shawarma station and a pizza station serving piping hot items together with a wide selection of refreshing fruit juices and traditional Ramadan beverages. Dessert enthusiasts are invited to enjoy a wide range of Arabic and international desserts carefully prepared by the pastry team featuring chocolate mousse, raspberry panacotta, kunafa and umm ali to name a few.

Following an exquisite Iftar, shisha lovers are welcome to explore mixed flavoured shishas against awe-inspiring views of the waterfront.*

*Shisha is available at discounted rates throughout Ramadan & is available only for guests aged 21 years and above

The daily Iftar buffet is available from sunset to 9:00 PM and is priced at AED 165 per person (including food, Ramadan juices, soft drinks and still water); children under 5 years enjoy complimentary Iftar, and there is a 50% discount for children from 6 to 12 years of age.

Early Bird Offer at AED 125 per person if booked before the 20th of April 2019

Please e-mail res.icdubaimarina@ihg.com or call +971 4 446 6777. WhatsApp us at +971 55 992 9102 or visit www.intercontinentaldubaimarina.com/ramadankareem

Iftar Group Bookings

For large corporate groups looking to celebrate, Accents Restaurant is the ideal setting for breaking the fast together. Holding up to 250 guests, the venue also has a private dining area for more intimate gatherings. Choose from a variety of carefully prepared dishes to suit your guests' discerning tastes and leave the rest up to us.

Group Iftar Menu starts at AED 145 per person for a groups of 10 and above

Early Bird Offer at AED 125 per person if booked before the 20th of April 2019

For more information or to make a reservation, please contact a member of the events team at +971 4 446 6777 or email events.icdubaimarina@ihg.com or visit www.intercontinentaldubaimarina.com/ramadankareem