Ras Al Khamaih Stand at Fitur Travel Trade Fair Receives Visit From King and Queen of Spain

In a continuous effort to strengthen Ras Al Khaimah’s popularity in European markets, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) increased its participation in key European travel trade exhibitions in the first month of 2019.

Earlier this month, RAKTDA participated in Fitur, Spain for the very first time, alongside co-exhibitors Rixos, Ritz Carlton, Waldorf Astoria, Department of Museums and Antiquities and Toro Verde UAE, where the team were honoured to showcase Ras Al Khaimah and its key attractions to the King and Queen of Spain, who visited the RAKTDA stand on the opening day.

European visitors are a key focus for Ras Al Khaimah’s tourism promotion strategy in a bid to attract 1.5 million visitors by 2021.

Following in from the success of its inaugural participation in the Vakantiebeurs trade show in the Netherlands at the beginning of January, RAKTDA also recently successfully concluded its second appearance at the MATKA Nordic Travel Fair held at Helsinki from the 16th to 20th of January. The largest travel industry event in Northern Europe, the annual MATKA Nordic Travel Fair gathers tourism authorities, travel agencies and cultural associations from across the world for an opportunity to introduce their travel destinations and tourism products to consumers and fellow trade partners from the Nordic region.

The RAKTDA stand was graced by H.E. Noora Mohammed Juma, the UAE Ambassador to Finland and H.E. Abdulla Al Neyadi, the Head of Economic, Political & Media Affairs Section, Embassy of the UAE, Helsinki who interacted with key trade representatives to discuss Ras Al Khaimah’s future and contribution to the global tourism industry. Furthermore, Emirates Airline was among the key co-exhibitors at the RAKTDA stand.

Last week RAKTDA exhibited at FESPO exhibition in Zurich, Switzerland, a leading consumer travel trade exhibition attracting more than 60,000 visitors. RAKTDA exhibited alongside Emirates Airline, Department of Antiquities and Museums, The Ritz Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah, Hilton Al Hamra Beach & Golf Resort and Rixos Bab Al Bahr.

Haitham Mattar, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority said: “We believe our unique combination of authentic Arabian hospitality, pristine beaches and outdoor adventure pursuits have great appeal to holidaymakers from all over Europe. Furthermore, in addition to offering an insight into our unique adventure offering on Jebel Jais, we are also using these international travel fairs to promote the successful summer campaign ‘kids go free,’ which saw visitors to Ras Al Khaimah increase by 15% in the summer of 2018 versus the same period in 2017.”

Travel trade and public visitors were introduced to Ras Al Khaimah’s diverse and spectacular beach, desert, mountain, and adventure offerings, including a unique Virtual Reality experience which gave them a taste of the breathtaking experience of Jebel Jais Flight: The World’s Longest Zipline at Jebel Jais, the UAE and Ras Al Khaimah’s highest mountain peak.