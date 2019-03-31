Rasasi Showcases Latest Collections at Kuwait Perfumes & Cosmetics Exhibition 2019

Qasamat-Bareeq

Follow > Disable alert for Rasasi Follow >

Rasasi Perfumes one of the leading perfume houses in the Middle East, brings best-of-the year deals and super savers across their extensive selection of products, exclusively curated for the Kuwait Perfumes & Cosmetics Exhibition 2019, at Kuwait International Fair Grounds, Mishref.

Starting from 25thMarch until April 6th, Rasasi’s participation is marked by a strong focus on new launches across perfumes, concentrated oils, incenses and home fragrances. The brand will showcase their newest fragrance launch Qasamat-Bareeq, latest home fragrance series Hums Al Bareya, along with their other recently launched lines like Musk, Nebras Al Ishq, are set to delight the customers.

Qasamat-Bareeq, is being exclusively curated in the exhibition for the visitors to the exhibition. A beautiful and intriguing journey of self-exploration, Qasamat-Bareeq celebrates self-love and inspires the wearer to dream, strive and achieve. An elegant modern classic, the perfume adds an unforgettable scent signature that is as unique as the person who wears it.

Apart from the latest launches, the highlight of the Rasasi’s participation will be a discerning showcase of exclusive agarwood collection, where visitors will be able to sample oudh under the special guidance of Rasasi’s oudh specialists. Customers will be able to choose from the rarest and most precious, high quality agarwood from India, Combodia, Indonesia and Malaysia to more popular varieties. The agarwood range has been specially chosen to suit the very exclusive taste of the Kuwaiti customer.

Commenting on the association, a spokesperson from Rasasi, said, “Year on year, The Kuwait Perfume & Cosmetics Exhibition has been a highlight on the Kuwait shopping calendar, providing a unique opportunity for the shoppers looking at buying the latest, most exciting cosmetics and perfumes on the market and take advantage of the great value offers. We are committed to deliver the very best and latest products to our Kuwaiti clientele and are confident that our range of new launches and exclusive offerings will delight the visitors at this year’s event as well”.

Rasasi will welcome shoppers in Hall 5 to discover for themselves the alluring new scents and exclusive offers across a wide range of product categories.