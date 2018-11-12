Registration for Second Semester Begins at Talal Abu-Ghazaleh University College for Innovation

Talal Abu-Ghazaleh University College for Innovation

Talal Abu-Ghazaleh University College for Innovation (TAGUCI) announced that it started receiving applications for the second semester of the academic year 2018/2019 for MPA program tracks including Innovative Leadership, Entrepreneurship, Human Resources Management, Digital Marketing and Data Analytics.

TAGUCI signed cooperation agreements with the US-based Harvard and Stanford Universities, and Queen’s University Belfast with the aim of using methodologies that encourage creativity and innovation in all MPA disciplines.

HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh said that the establishment of a university college that graduates inventors is what all countries need in the meantime, stating that creativity and innovation are instrumental to the creation of a society that produces knowledge, something that ensures the transformation from a civil state into a creative one.

According to Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh TAGUCI aims at making a comprehensive change in the education system in Arab countries and in the world as a whole.

It’s noteworthy to mention that TAGUCI is a University College specialized in business and information technology. It focuses on providing the appropriate environment for creativity and innovation through modern learning methods while granting students the potential to transform their ideas and inventions into marketable products.