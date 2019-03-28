Relax and Enjoy Authentic Bbq Nights Every Wednesday at Marina Hotel Kuwait

The Marina Hotel an award winning, leading five star property is owned by United Real Estate Company and managed by Safir International Hotel Management Company. Having a strategic and ideal location in near vicinity to The Marina Mall and Marina Crescent, it lies in the vibrant and up-market district of Kuwait. It offers a unique experience through its 91 guest rooms, state of art meeting room facilities, fully equipped health club amenities and two renowned restaurants. With its magnificent seaside location and private beach, this prestigious multi–facility complex offers luxurious and functional amenities to the business traveler and tourist alike.
Contact Information:
P.O. Box 707
Salmiya 22000
Kuwait