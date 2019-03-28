Relax and Enjoy Authentic Bbq Nights Every Wednesday at Marina Hotel Kuwait

Bbq Nights at Marina Hotel Kuwait

Follow > Disable alert for Marina Hotel Kuwait Follow >

Marina Hotel Kuwait is celebrating the beginning of spring with weekly outdoor barbeque sessions. Enjoy quality time with friends and family by the pool, while savouring freshly grilled dishes, live oriental music, shishah, and breath-taking views of the Arabian Gulf every Wednesday, from 07:30pm onwards.

“We launch the BBQ nights at the best time of the year for people to enjoy the weather outdoors under the stars and the moonlight,” says Marina Hotel’s General Manager, Mr. Hammoud. “Our hotel is famous for its luxurious hospitality, and we invite our guests to delight in the season along with us.

Experience a feast for the senses with a selection of dishes hot off the grill, ranging from succulent seafood and chicken to delectable lamb, and a wide range of fresh, crisp salads. Choose something from an assortment of flavorful deserts to end the meal on a sweet note.

While you enjoy the expertise of the hotel’s chefs, mingle with friends and family in a warm and welcoming ambience, made rich with live entertainment, tantalizing shishah, and attentive personnel. The unique poolside location has the capacity to accommodate up to 150 guests at a time, and has a special area for groups, ensuring that you and yours will spend your evening in comfort and intimacy.

For more information on Marina Hotel Kuwait, please visit our website: www.marinahotel.com