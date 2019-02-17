Relive the Romance on ‘the Night of Love’ at Da Vinci’s, Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai

Set your date at Da Vinci’s for ‘The Night of Love’, available every Friday from 8pm to 11.30pm.

Follow > Disable alert for Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai Follow >

It is the month of love. Whisk your loved for an unexpected ‘surprise’ at Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai. Set your date at Da Vinci’s for ‘The Night of Love’, available every Friday from 8pm to 11.30pm. Spicing up the evening is a romantic ambience, superb acoustic performances and a special Valentine’s menu.

Mr. Simon Moore, General Manager of Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai, said, “At the Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai, we offer a wide array of experiences for guests to celebrate their love throughout the month of February. There is nothing like treating your sweetheart to an evening of romance at Da Vinci’s with a delectable menu and wonderful entertainment. Setting the stage will be a sensuous ambience enhanced by special touches.”

Launched in 1989, Da Vinci’s is one of Dubai’s very first and finest Italian restaurants offering a wide choice of authentic home-style Italian fare. Winner of numerous prestigious culinary awards, including 8-time winner of What’s On Award, the restaurant has long been a favourite for family and business entertainment. The outlet’s exquisite menu takes diners on a culinary journey across Italy and features a variety of signature pizzas and pastas perfectly paired with an extensive selection of beverages. Equally enticing is the ambience at the restaurant that combines simple elegance with classic Italian style and friendly service.