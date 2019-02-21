Al Babtain Group was founded in 1948 to present a model of honesty, integrity and total dedication and to gain bright reputation in Kuwait and the Middle East area. Today Al Babtain Group has licensing rights for some of the world’s leading brands stretching the globe from the USA to the Far East. For 70 years Al Babtain Group has experienced continued success, and large measure of this success came from the Group’s advanced flexible management style and long term vision. These astounding results were achieved due to a versatile strategic formula focusing on growth amongst its sphere of activities; including automotive, technology, investment, information, industrial and Finance. The automotive sector is the main structure of the Al Babtain Group’s business, which owns some of the best selling and demanded brands in Kuwait, in addition to heavy equipments. The Abdulmohsen Abdulaziz Al Babtain Co. and Trading and Contracting Company is proud to be the authorized agent and distributor of many Japanese, Chinese, and European (French) vehicles in Kuwait such as Nissan, Infiniti, Renault, Citroen.
Renault Al Babtain Brings Its Fans Closer to Owning the Unstoppable SUV the Duster
Abdulmohsen Abdulaziz Al Babtain Co., the authorized agent of Renault in the State of Kuwait invites its customers to experience the unstoppable SUV - Renault Duster.
With a starting price of KD 3,999, the all-new Renault Duster boasts brand-new exterior styling, delivering a distinctly assertive and robust look, as well as an upgrade in perceived quality with a totally redesigned interior for a comfortable and user-friendly driving experience.
The all-new Duster is available in both 2WD and 4WD specifications and offers among the market’s very best off-road capability. With a choice of two petrol engines; 1.6L (4x2) mated to a CVT automatic transmission, and 2.0L with automatic transmission (4x4), the Duster is an SUV equipped for any terrain.
The Duster’s roominess, affordability, and off-road capabilities have long been recognized as the model’s strengths and the all-new models continue to carry these desirable attributes.
The SUV’s exterior has been given a more robust look thanks to the addition of a wide chrome-finish grille which extends to the head lights positioned at the car’s front corners. A front skid plate reinforces the Duster’s adventurer credentials and ensures that the vehicle never loses its smart looks. Finished with Renault’s signature C-shaped lighting with LED daytime running lights the Duster is a modern SUV with a rugged personality.
Inside, the Duster is equipped with new, high-quality, driving aids and new equipment, making it a genuine adventure-ready SUV which offers the versatility and comfort for everyday driving. On stepping inside the cabin, the noticeable difference in quality is instantly recognizable - packed with ‘Easy Life’ features like Hill Descent Control, Multiview camera and Blind Spot Warning, 4x4 monitor, automatic air conditioning, Remote Engine Start (GCC only), seven-inch touchscreen tablet and Renault smart card with keyless entry system – as well as quality trims and materials.
Renault Al Babtain encourages its customers to discover the ‘best in class’ model by visiting the showroom located in Al Rai and enjoy the test drive experience.
