Renault Al Babtain Brings Its Fans Closer to Owning the Unstoppable SUV the Duster

Renault Al Babtain encourages its customers to discover the ‘best in class’ model by visiting the showroom located in Al Rai and enjoy the test drive experience.

Abdulmohsen Abdulaziz Al Babtain Co., the authorized agent of Renault in the State of Kuwait invites its customers to experience the unstoppable SUV - Renault Duster.

With a starting price of KD 3,999, the all-new Renault Duster boasts brand-new exterior styling, delivering a distinctly assertive and robust look, as well as an upgrade in perceived quality with a totally redesigned interior for a comfortable and user-friendly driving experience.

The all-new Duster is available in both 2WD and 4WD specifications and offers among the market’s very best off-road capability. With a choice of two petrol engines; 1.6L (4x2) mated to a CVT automatic transmission, and 2.0L with automatic transmission (4x4), the Duster is an SUV equipped for any terrain.

The Duster’s roominess, affordability, and off-road capabilities have long been recognized as the model’s strengths and the all-new models continue to carry these desirable attributes.

The SUV’s exterior has been given a more robust look thanks to the addition of a wide chrome-finish grille which extends to the head lights positioned at the car’s front corners. A front skid plate reinforces the Duster’s adventurer credentials and ensures that the vehicle never loses its smart looks. Finished with Renault’s signature C-shaped lighting with LED daytime running lights the Duster is a modern SUV with a rugged personality.

Inside, the Duster is equipped with new, high-quality, driving aids and new equipment, making it a genuine adventure-ready SUV which offers the versatility and comfort for everyday driving. On stepping inside the cabin, the noticeable difference in quality is instantly recognizable - packed with ‘Easy Life’ features like Hill Descent Control, Multiview camera and Blind Spot Warning, 4x4 monitor, automatic air conditioning, Remote Engine Start (GCC only), seven-inch touchscreen tablet and Renault smart card with keyless entry system – as well as quality trims and materials.

