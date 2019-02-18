Renault Al Babtain Drives to Please Its Customers With Hala February Attractive Leasing Offer

The Renault Megane is equipped with generous space for its occupants i.e. dimensions of 4.63m long and 1.81m wide, and a record wheelbase in its class of 2.71m.

Follow > Disable alert for Renault Disable alert for Abdulmohsen Abdulaziz Al B ... Follow >

Abdulmohsen Abdulaziz Al Babtain Co., the authorized agent of Renault in the State of Kuwait invites customers to lease and enjoy models of the Renault Koleos, Renault Megane and Renault Megane GT. The offer comes as part of the company’s efforts to offer its valued customers the best deals during the most celebrated month of the year.

The Renault Megane is equipped with generous space for its occupants i.e. dimensions of 4.63m long and 1.81m wide, and a record wheelbase in its class of 2.71m. Owing to its dynamic styling and advanced features, the new Megane represents the next level10 yw in the compact saloon category. It comes with a 1.6-litre engine, 115hp designed to enhance driving enjoyment and reduce fuel consumption.

The Renault Koleos exterior holds a taste for adventure all that is expected of a D-segment SUV. It’s robust and muscular features amplifies the athletic exterior design with door protective moldings, large diameter two-tone alloy wheels, alloy roof rails, shark antenna, fender chrome lines and silver front skid. The four wheel drive technology, all-terrain ability, engine and transmission line-up has been tailored to meet the needs and expectations of the Kuwaiti market. The 2.5-litre petrol engine is also an atmospheric, four-cylinder, power is 170hp (126kW) at 6,000rpm, with peak torque of 233Nm at 4,000rpm.

The Megane GT is tuned by Renault Sport and boasts a 1.6L and TCE 205 HP engine mated to 7 speed dual clutch automatic gearbox, achieving a swift 0-100km/h in just 7.1 seconds. Combining dynamic style and ride comfort, the model offers first-class road handling thanks to 4CONTROL. The model delivers a connected driving experience thanks to R-LINK 2, which serves as the car’s control centre. Showcased via a modern 8.7’ touchscreen, R-LINK 2 ensures an ‘Easy Life’ by offering a range of in-car features including easy park assist, rearview camera, Renault Smart Card with walk-away closing, as well as an active emergency braking system, 6 airbags or even the Renault Sport mode switch button: RS Drive.

Renault Al Babtain encourages its customers to discover the ‘best in class’ models by visiting the showroom located in Al Rai and take advantage of the attractive offer.