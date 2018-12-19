Renault MEGANE Offers You the Best Features for the Best Value From Renault Al Babtain

The Renault MEGANE 2019 is equipped with generous space for its occupants.

Abdulmohsen Abdulaziz Al Babtain Co., the authorized agent of Renault in the State of Kuwait delighted to announce that customers can avail of the exciting offer that comes with Renault MEGANE. The new offer includes a ten-year warranty and a special starting price of only KD 3,799.

The Renault MEGANE 2019 is equipped with generous space for its occupants i.e. dimensions of 4.63m long and 1.81m wide, and a record wheelbase in its class of 2.71m. Owing to its dynamic styling and advanced features, the new MEGANE represents the next level10 yw in the compact saloon category. It comes with a 1.6-litre engine, 115hp designed to enhance driving enjoyment and reduce fuel consumption.

Externally, its muscular bonnet, broad shoulders, tight curves and sculpted slides emphasize its modern, sophisticated character. At the rear, the new lighting signature traces an intense, dark-red horizontal line. Proudly supporting its chrome diamond, MEGANE affirms its ambition and dominates the road.

With comfort at its core, its sculpted, wraparound seats, worthy of the finest design workshops, the Renault MEGANE welcomes you in the greatest of style. It comes in 3 immaculately finished upholsteries, including one in perforated leather. From the speedometer and its centre console to the vents, it is jam-packed with real satin-finish chrome details.

Enriched with driving technologies, the R-LINK 2 system and its large touchscreen makes total control of the vehicle only a touch away. Passengers can choose the MULTI-SENSE driving mode according to the mood while staying connected with R-LINK 2 for more comfort: with Android AutoTM and Apple CarPlayTM and get easy access to the smartphone’s driving-compatible apps using the large onboard R-LINK 2 screen. Backed by a digital speedometer, Bluetooth radio with voice recognition, USB & Jack sockets, 4.2” display, 4 speakers, ergonomic centre console, large 8.7-inch, intuitive, vertical touchscreen, etc. on board All-New Renault MEGANE, one is at the heart of the action.

Renault Al Babtain encourages its customers to visit its showroom located in Al Rai and avail of the benefits that accompany the new model during the limited time offer.