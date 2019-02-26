The Address Hotels + Resorts, the five star premium hotel brand launched by Emaar Hospitality Group sets an all-new definition for global standards of luxury. Creating a distinct positioning with the brand philosophy of ‘Where Life Happens’, The Address properties are situated in the most vibrant locations and target corporate, leisure and group travellers – particularly the international jetsetters and global high achievers who value personalised luxury.
Rewarding and Relaxing Mother’s Day at Address Dubai Mall
There are many ways to show your mother how much we care, but sometimes we forget to thank her. Why not show mom your gratitude this year by investing in her well-being with a luxurious pampering session?
Shower some love by gifting her a specially curated and bespoke wellness package at The Spa in Address Dubai Mall. Mothers will be ceremoniously pampered like the goddesses they are, with a luxuriant and lathering 60-minute Pure Harmony massage. A two-pronged approach to achieving relaxation combines traditional massage movements with relieving and specially selected fragrances of essential oils. Together, they stimulate the senses of touch and smell to improve overall circulation and re-energise body and mind.
Following the massage, mothers can nourish their sore hands with a relaxing 30-minute Paraffin Hand Treatment, an intensely hydrating treatment designed specifically for skin that uses natural heat from mineral technology paired with lavender infused aromatherapy to leave hands with a unique sense of renewal. The Spa at Address Dubai Mall, with its sublime surroundings presents the utmost finesse to rejuvenating wellness treatment that your mother will long remember and yearn to return to.
Mothers will get a chance to complete the blissful day with an exquisite afternoon tea at Karat Lounge, where she can relax and reenergize with the finest selections of teas and coffees.
Time: 10am – 10pm
Date: 1 - 31 March 2019
Price: AED 495 per person
For spa bookings, please call +971 4 438 8025 or email spa.addmh@addresshotels.com
EDITOR’S CHOICE
Top Headlines
RECENT ARTICLES
FEATURED STORIES
- Will terror attacks damper Arabs' appetite for European holidays?
- Nip, tuck: Dubai's grand plans for being a major player in medical tourism
- Eleven month after bomb attack, Turkish Air resumes flights to Sharm El-Sheikh
- Saudi poised to become new leader in theme park industry
- Bahrain begins large overpass project near new building developments
- Bond with mom at The Address Hotels + Resorts
- The Address Dubai Marina scoops up multiple laurels at Middle East hospitality awards
- 10 lucky kids and their moms get pampered by e-junior on the occasion of Mother’s Day
- The Spa at The Address Dubai Mall wins top accolades
- The Address Hotels + Resorts unveils pampering Valentine’s Day experiences across all Dubai properties