Rewarding and Relaxing Mother’s Day at Address Dubai Mall

Mothers will get a chance to complete the blissful day with an exquisite afternoon tea at Karat Lounge, where she can relax and reenergize with the finest selections of teas and coffees.

There are many ways to show your mother how much we care, but sometimes we forget to thank her. Why not show mom your gratitude this year by investing in her well-being with a luxurious pampering session?

Shower some love by gifting her a specially curated and bespoke wellness package at The Spa in Address Dubai Mall. Mothers will be ceremoniously pampered like the goddesses they are, with a luxuriant and lathering 60-minute Pure Harmony massage. A two-pronged approach to achieving relaxation combines traditional massage movements with relieving and specially selected fragrances of essential oils. Together, they stimulate the senses of touch and smell to improve overall circulation and re-energise body and mind.

Following the massage, mothers can nourish their sore hands with a relaxing 30-minute Paraffin Hand Treatment, an intensely hydrating treatment designed specifically for skin that uses natural heat from mineral technology paired with lavender infused aromatherapy to leave hands with a unique sense of renewal. The Spa at Address Dubai Mall, with its sublime surroundings presents the utmost finesse to rejuvenating wellness treatment that your mother will long remember and yearn to return to.

Time: 10am – 10pm

Date: 1 - 31 March 2019

Price: AED 495 per person

For spa bookings, please call +971 4 438 8025 or email spa.addmh@addresshotels.com