Ring in the Songkran Thai New Year at Toshi Restaurant

Songkran, the famous water festival which marks the beginning of the traditional Thai New Year will be celebrated in style at Toshi Pan Asian Restaurant, located in Grand Millennium Dubai, a 5-star property in Barsha Heights.

The property’s culinary team has prepared a special buffet that showcases classic Thai starters, mains and delicious desserts to satisfy even the sweetest of teeth. Live cooking stations will serve up flavoursome curries, noodles and other delectable Thai cuisine.

Monday, 15thApril

6:30pm to 11:00pm

AED 199 per person with unlimited soft beverages

AED 299 per person with three hours of free selected house beverages

Children from 4-10 for AED 69

Get captivated by the panoramic views of The Palm Island and the Arabian Gulf and the glittering city lights while listening to classic and contemporary music from the hotel’s in-house singer. The highlight of the evening is a exciting raffle draw with generous giveaways.

For reservations, please call +971 4 423 4170 or email fbreservations.gmhd@millenniumhotels.com. Guests can also message Grand Millennium Dubai using the “Just Ask” WhatsApp number at +971 55 561 2122.