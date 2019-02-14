RJ Celebrates Valentine's Day With a 40 Percent Discount

RJ is glad and satisfied with the interest the public shows in the sales promos.

On Thursday (Feb. 14) Royal Jordanian will celebrate Valentine’s Day with its customers, giving them the opportunity to purchase Valentine’s gift and enjoy traveling with their loved ones onboard RJ for up to 40% discounted fares.

The one-day sales promo is only available through rj.com and RJ’s mobile app, and is valid for travel to all RJ destinations, except North America, between March 15 and May 31, 2019.

RJ President/CEO Stefan Pichler said RJ customers should seize the opportunity to give their partners, families and friends high value, desirable gifts made available by RJ at attractive prices.

“We are at the beginning of the year; expect more great discounts during 2019, so keep following us,” he said.

He added that RJ is pleased to witness increased demand on promotions it keeps on offering on different occasions and special events.

“RJ is glad and satisfied with the interest the public shows in the sales promos; as a result, we are seeing more and more bookings on RJ aircraft all year round.”

Pichler urged customers to take advantage of RJ's great connectivity on its route network, or on those of the oneworld airline members.