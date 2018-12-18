RJ Launches a 60-Second Self Check-In Service at Queen Alia Airport

The kiosks provide other services as well, such as: passport details verification, flight number and time of departure, seat selection, Royal Club mileage calculator and the accruing awards.

Royal Jordanian passengers can now self check-in at Queen Alia International Airport using the Common Use Self Service (CUSS) kiosks, available in the departures terminal.

Passengers’ boarding passes and luggage tags can now be issued without queuing at the check-in counters.

This service has been launched to coincide with the national carrier’s 55th anniversary, which fell on Dec. 15.

RJ constantly endeavors to respond to the passengers’ needs and facilitate their travel; it does that by adopting the latest technology, among which the Common Use Self Service that eases travel procedures and makes it smoother and quicker; the self check-in at these kiosks takes only 60 seconds.

Passengers flying on RJ and departing from QAIA can self check-in for all routes. Exception make flights to North America and London, due to security procedures.

The kiosks provide other services as well, such as: passport details verification, flight number and time of departure, seat selection, Royal Club mileage calculator and the accruing awards. Members of one group/family can check in together at the same time.

Passengers wishing to use this service upon arrival at the airport need to proceed to gate number (1) and use one of the five self check-in kiosks to issue their boarding passes and baggage tags. Then they hand in their luggage at counter (1), after which they proceed to the passport control and immigration area.

President/CEO Stefan Pichler expressed satisfaction with the progress RJ has made toward facilitating all travel procedures thanks to the advanced infrastructure of its electronic network and IT systems that make use of the latest technology. It is all part of the strategy of digital transformation in all services provided to passengers to ease their travel experience. The services have now become essential requirements for most passengers.

Pichler also said that providing top air and ground services to passengers is one of the elements that make up RJ's strategic turnaround plan, which endeavors to meet travelers' expectations and improve their travel experience.

Pichler invites RJ customers to make use of the self check-in kiosks to save time and avoid the check-in queues.

Pichler thanked the International Airport Group (AIG) for the facilities provided to Royal Jordanian to complete this project at the airport terminal, which helps the airline and Queen Alia International Airport maintain their good reputation as partners in the development of the Jordanian air transport industry.