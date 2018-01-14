RJ Offers Customers 25 Percent Discount When Pre Order Duty Free Online

The electronic Duty Free shopping gives travelers the chance to choose from an exclusive collection of best-selling duty free products and enjoy a relaxed shopping experience.

RJ passengers can now get an up to 25% discount on the duty free purchases when they order them in advance at Royal Boutique’s electronic premium service at rj.com.

The electronic Duty Free shopping gives travelers the chance to choose from an exclusive collection of best-selling duty free products and enjoy a relaxed shopping experience. The online pre-order has to be placed minimum 72 hours before the flight's departure time.

When pre-ordering items online, passengers can enjoy a 25% discount on a $250 or more worth purchase, 20% discount for purchases to the value of $200 or more, and 10% when they spend $170 or more.

Royal Jordanian President/CEO Stefan Pichler said: “This and all other services that RJ is now offering are another milestone for our airline to enhance the travel experience of all guests by giving them flexible services. We make our products available in a very convenient, stress-free way.

“Visit our website, pre-order the product of your choice and receive it with a smile while you are in the air!”

Besides the online pre-order service, travelers can shop gifts for their special ones while they are on board. RJ started on-board duty free sales in August 2016; this way, guests can shop from a vast range of prestigious brands. The service is offered in partnership with DFASS Group, a global in-flight duty free specialty retailer.

The onboard duty free sales items include fragrances and cosmetics, watches, jewelry, tobacco, sunglasses and RJ-branded items.