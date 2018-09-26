RJ Operates 448 Extra and Charter Flights to Meet Summer Travel Demand

Royal Jordanian has operated 448 extra and charter flights since the beginning of this summer.

Between March and August this year, Royal Jordanian ran 239 extra flights and 209 charter flights. Most of the extra flights operated on the Doha, Jeddah, Madinah Munawwara, Istanbul and Abu Dhabi routes, whereas the charter flights covered tourist attraction cities in the region, like Antalya, Bodrum, Sharm El Sheikh and Istanbul, in addition to Tel Aviv, from where RJ carried Hajj and Umrah passengers to Jeddah and Madinah transiting through Amman.

A breakdown of the figures shows that in August, the airline operated 119 extra and 87 charter flights; in July, 35 extra and 32 charter flights; and in June 66 extra and 27 charter flights. The remainder of the 448 flights operated in March, April and May 2018.

RJ President/CEO Stefan Pichler said that RJ runs extra and charter flights in response to the growing demand on travel during the summer, which coincides with the summer vacation and the Eid and Hajj seasons.

He added that RJ annually wet-leases two to three aircraft for short periods of time to cater for the high demand for travel during the peak season.

Pichler also expressed gratefulness to RJ passengers for their trust in the company and its services, which is mirrored in the growing number of passengers year-on-year. Almost 1.250 million flew aboard RJ aircraft between May and August 2018.

RJ currently operates a fleet of 25 aircraft serving a network of 45 Arab and international destinations directly through almost 500 flights per week.