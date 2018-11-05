RJ Sales Promo 'These Fares Are Not Fair!' Is Back!

Passengers who book their tickets during this sales period can travel any time between Nov. 22, 2018 and March 20, 2019, for a maximum stay of 30 days and a minimum stay of three days.

Follow > Disable alert for Royal Jordanian Follow >

Royal Jordanian customers are offered great prices to 16 routes on its global network from Nov. 5 till Nov. 12, 2018. RJ is launching this attractive sales promo under the theme “These Fares Are Not Fair!”, which the airline is bringing back, because it achieved great success last year.

Passengers who book their tickets during this sales period can travel any time between Nov. 22, 2018 and March 20, 2019, for a maximum stay of 30 days and a minimum stay of three days.

The round-trip fares for the flights departing from Amman, including taxes, are as follows:

To Larnaca: JD159

To Baghdad, Basra, Erbil and Sulaymaniyah: JD179

To Dubai, Dammam, Jeddah and Riyadh: JD189

To Copenhagen: JD199

To Berlin, Geneva, Moscow, Paris, Vienna and Zurich: JD299

Passengers coming from these destinations to Amman, or via Amman, are offered similar attractive ticket fares, which vary by destination.

Travelers buying their tickets on this sales promo can purchase checked baggage allowance (up to 23 kg per bag) for cheap prices.

Also, Royal Club members can add a percentage of tier miles and flight segment to their accounts, part of the added benefits offered by the new Royal Club program.

RJ President/CEO Stefan Pichler said: “As we promised our dear guests, we are having a sales campaign that offer them amazing prices every month. Check our fares in November that are not fair!”

Customers who wish to benefit from the November fares can book their seats through www.rj.com, the airline’s mobile application, Call Centre at +962 5100000, or visit RJ’s global sales offices or travel agents.