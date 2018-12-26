Rosatom Took Part in the Arab Conference on the Peaceful Uses of Atomic Energy

Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation took part in the 14th session of the Arab Conference for the Peaceful Uses of Atomic Energy that was held in Sharm El-Sheikh (Egypt) from December 16 until 20, 2018.

Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation took part in the 14th session of the Arab Conference for the Peaceful Uses of Atomic Energy that was held in Sharm El-Sheikh (Egypt) from December 16 until 20, 2018. The conference organized by Arab Atomic Energy Agency (AAEA) in cooperation with the Egyptian Atomic Energy Authority (EAEA) is known as one of the most important regional events in nuclear energy industry. It brought together stakeholders of nuclear industry of the region, international energy companies as well as scientific and educational organizations. Rosatom was one of the event’s partner.

Conference program included several presentations given by representatives of Rosatom enterprises. Thus, Alexander Voronkov, Director General of Rosatom regional center in MENA region gave an overview of Russian nuclear history and VVER technology evolution that nowadays is used in construction projects of 36 power units in 12 countries being implemented by Rosatom. The speaker outlined the status of the largest projects of the Corporation both in the foreign market and in the MENA region in particular, focusing on two major projects: El Dabaa NPP in Egypt and Akkuyu NPP in Turkey. “Based on VVER-1200 reactors technology that have already proven its efficiency in Russia these two regional projects integrate over 70 years of Russian nuclear expertise and modern safety solutions which are fully compliant with international safety requirements. That’s make us confident, these NPPs will be the safest and most advanced in the region”, speaker noted.

In his turn, Anatoly Kovtunov, Director of JSC ASE Branch in Egypt, shared the latest updates of El Dabaa NPP construction, involvement of local suppliers into the implementation of the project, benefits of the project for Egypt in different aspects. “Nuclear technologies, without any doubt, help to resolve multiple tasks arising in our everyday life. They complement effectively and sometimes even replace traditional approaches. From this prospective, nuclear energy plays an important role in the sustainable development. This conference is by right a vivid confirmation of it, and we at Rosatom are the guarantors of the safe, stable and peaceful use of nuclear energy”.