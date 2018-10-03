Royal Club, the New Rـ Loyalty Program: Ever-Lasting Miles, Guaranteed Seats, Complimentary Upgrades and More Enhanced Membership Benefits

During the event

Royal Jordanian launched an all-new frequent flyer program that offers loyal, frequent travelers a more rewarding, attractive and flexible package carrying the name of Royal Club; it replaces the old Royal Plus. Moreover, Platinum Hawk, Gold Sparrow, Silver Jay and Bronze Sunbird are now the new names of Royal Club membership tiers, giving them a more Jordanian identity.

Royal Club offers members generous award miles earnings that can triple based on members' purchase behavior. Moreover, award miles will not expire as long as a member's account is active for 18 months continuously. Staying active has become very simple and can be achieved through various means: earning miles through flight activities with RJ or any of its oneworld partners, earning miles through everyday activities with any of RJ's numerous non-airline partners, redeeming miles for an award ticket, cabin upgrade, excess baggage, etc.), as well as buying, gifting, transferring and donating miles.

It also offers a rewarding tier miles accrual scheme that allows members to qualify for higher membership tiers much easier.

Top-tier members -- Platinum Hawk and Gold Sparrow -- are now entitled to exclusive privileges and benefits in recognition of their continued support and loyalty to RJ throughout the years. Depending on the membership tier, some added benefits include complimentary upgrades on RJ flights, guaranteed economy seats on fully booked flights and nominating a gold-tier partner (every Platinum Hawk member can nominate a gold partner).

Other compelling benefits of Royal Club are: lounge access and excess baggage allowance, in addition to priority in check-ins, upgrades, waitlists, boarding and baggage handling.

Through Royal Club, Royal Jordanian also enhances the members’ online experience and services as now, members can purchase, transfer, gift and donate miles online. Members can now purchase miles either online or through RJ offices to top up their accounts with needed award miles to qualify for the award of their choice, or they can present them to another member as a gift by crediting the purchased miles to the chosen member’s account. Moreover, members can now transfer miles easily between any two accounts any time, whether online or offline, for a set transfer fee. Royal Club members can also use their miles to help the fight against cancer by donating their miles to King Hussein Cancer Foundation and Center.

The Family Club Program, which is part of the Royal Club, is testimony to RJ's keenness to satisfy the club members by giving the head of the Family Club account extra flexibility to include his/her extended family members in the account. This will allow them all to qualify for the award of their choice faster.

The new program was launched during a ceremony held on October 2 at Zara Expo, Amman, in the presence of top-tier frequent flyers and loyal partners, including banks and retailers.

In the presence of RJ Chairman of the Board Said Darwazeh, President/CEO Stefan Pichler addressed the attendees during the ceremony: “We are pleased to reveal a robust loyalty program that is more rewarding and flexible than ever before. We guarantee that you will both enjoy and benefit from your membership in our Royal Club. Our objective is to further recognize and engage our existing members while, at the same time, drive loyalty, retention and acquisition of new members.”

“Inspired by the birds that soar in the skies freely, we have chosen hawk, sparrow, jay and sunbird as the stars of our new program. Like RJ, they travel around the world and they are in fact, Jordanian.Today, we have more than 430,000 members and the number is increasingly growing, particularly with the new, appealing, Royal Club program. On this occasion, I would like to extend my gratitude for the confidence our loyal customers have shown us. In return, we will indulge them with great rewards.

“Thanks also go to our non-airline partners who have made it easier and faster for Royal Club members to earn points and obtain the award of their choice on board our flights,” Pichler said.

Royal Club’s network of selective non-airline partners locally and internationally offers members additional means of earning miles through everyday activities. Our network includes banks and financial institutions, hotels, car rentals, lifestyle and retailers, whereas our co-branded Visa Card with Arab Bank and co-branded MasterCard with Jordan Kuwait Bank in Jordan and with Bank of Palestine in Palestine offer members the chance to double their earnings every time they use their co-branded cards at RJ or at any of our non-airline partners’ outlets and shops.