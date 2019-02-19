Royal Jordanian’s Crown Lounge to Welcome World Elite, World, Titanium, and Platinum Mastercard Cardholders

Crown Lounge.

Royal Jordanian and Mastercard have sealed an agreement to grant holders of its World Elite, World, Titanium, and Platinum consumer and commercial-branded credit and debit cards (issued in certain countries) lounge services. Royal Jordanian now grants cardholders access to the facilities of the Crown Lounge at Queen Alia International Airport prior to their flight departure, irrespective of the airline they are using.

The Crown Lounge provides a variety of food and beverage offerings, a business area with a range of services, Wi-Fi connectivity, TV, and library facilities. It also offers relaxation, praying, smoking and kids’ entertainment areas.

RJ President/CEO Stefan Pichler said: “Royal Jordanian is pleased to contract with a renowned company like Mastercard. We are glad to offer Mastercard cardholders a world-class service in the relaxing ambiance of the Crown Lounge, which is one of the compelling air and ground amenities that the airline offers its guests.

Somu Roy, Mastercard’s General Manager for Lebanon and Jordan, commented: “At Mastercard, we continuously seek to bring greater value to consumers by providing an exceptional range of benefits and privileges. We are pleased to partner with Royal Jordanian to further enhance the experience for cardholders at Queen Alia Airport. This collaboration represents another exciting step in our ongoing drive to connect travelers to priceless possibilities.”

Crown Lounge currently caters to Royal Jordanian’s Business Class passengers, customer airlines’ premium passengers, Royal Club and oneworld’s top tier

frequent flyers, and Tikram Airport customers, as well as holders of several loyalty and credit cards including Priority Pass, American Express, Dragon Pass, Lounge Key, and Standard Chartered. Economy class passengers are also welcomed by purchasing vouchers from the lounge itself or through sales offices.