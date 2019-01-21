Royal Jordanian Global 'Flash Sale' for Incredible Fares

Travel to any of RJ’s route destinations using this attractive offer has to take place between March 1 and May 31, 2019.

Royal Jordanian is running a new, global sales promo, with sales effective between Jan. 21 and Feb. 3, 2019, under a new theme: "Flash Sale All Over the Map".

Interested travelers can book Economy Class tickets across all RJ sales channels, including through its official website and mobile app, its global sales offices and travel agents, and the call center (+962 5100000).

Travel to any of RJ’s route destinations using this attractive offer has to take place between March 1 and May 31, 2019, with a maximum stay of 30 days and a minimum stay of three days at the destination.

The starting fares for the round-trip flights departing from Amman or Aqaba, including taxes, are as follows:

Larnaca: JD159

Athens, Cairo and Beirut: JD179

Istanbul: JD299

Dubai, Kuwait, Jeddah and Riyadh: JD169

Abu Dhabi, Dammam, Baghdad, Basra, Erbil, Sulaymaniah and Najaf: JD229

Doha: JD329

Algiers: JD219

Khartoum and Tunis: JD249

Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Rome, Vienna and Copenhagen: JD319

Amsterdam, Barcelona, Geneva, London, Madrid, Paris, Zurich and Moscow: JD399

Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur and Hong Kong: JD329

New York, Chicago, Detroit and Montreal: JD549

Roundtrip between Amman and Aqaba fares start at JD39

Passengers coming from different RJ destinations to Amman and Aqaba, or via Amman, are offered similar attractive ticket fares, which vary by destination.

Travelers who buy their tickets during this sales promo can purchase checked baggage allowance (up to 23 kg per bag) for cheap prices.

Also, Royal Club members will earn tier miles and flight segment counts on their account.