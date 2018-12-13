Royal Jordanian Marks Its 55th Anniversary With the Participation of the Jordanian Army Band

During the celebrations

Royal Jordanian celebrated today its 55th anniversary that is observed on Dec. 15. On that day in 1963, the company launched its operations as the national carrier of Jordan and has since been an ambassador of goodwill and friendship to other cultures, and a bridge that facilitates tourism and trade with the world.

Today, the Jordanian Army Band performed various national musical pieces and shows at the head office in Amman; they shared with RJ employees their celebration in this occasion. The participation of the Jordanian Army Band reflects the special national significance that RJ enjoys and the strategic role that it continues to play in the service of the country.

The RJ staff also expressed pride in serving the national carrier of Jordan and promised to exert all the efforts needed to successfully reach RJ’s goals, and thus raise the airline’s name high and maintain its distinguished international and regional reputation as an important contributor to the kingdom’s economy, to the local community, and as an employer of choice, by virtue of being the pillar of air transportation in Jordan that aims at becoming the number one choice for travelers in the Levant.

RJ has been receiving Hashemite support since its establishment. His Majesty King Hussein's constant backing played a key role in the progress witnessed by the airline and helped it boost its competitiveness at regional and international levels.

His Majesty King Abdullah II continues to support Royal Jordanian, given the leading national role that the flag carrier plays in connecting Jordan to the world and its strategic significance in serving the country.

On the occasion, President/CEO Stefan Pichler expressed the airline’s appreciation for the care the Kingdom and the Jordanian government give RJ, and for their keenness to maintain RJ as Jordan's carrier that can contribute to the national economy, is a major employer of workforce, and that has been lending its support to the tourist and culture sectors, and to society at large for 55 years now.

He said that the Royal Crown is in the RJ brand, a very strong and powerful symbol that plays a great role in taking the company forward and achieving the planned turnaround. “RJ has been successfully achieving the set goals of the turnaround plan; proof of that is the net profit in the first nine months of 2018, which reached JD10.2 million.” He added that RJ has all the ingredients needed to be successful and move to a brighter future.

He noted that RJ will keep improving its services, facilitate travel procedures and develop employees’ skills by training them according to the best customer-service standards, in addition to relying on technology in all fields, in line with international airlines.

Pichler said that the strategic objective of Royal Jordanian is to position itself as the No. 1 carrier in the Levant. This will be done by strengthening the three main pillars of the 5-year turnaround plan: sustainable profitability that attracts the capital market and targets increasing operating margins in the coming five years; being a consumer champion by thinking of customers first; being the employer of choice, which attracts and retains talented and skilled workforce and rewards performance.

The airline keeps revisiting its route network to enhance connectivity through RJ’s hub in Amman and will simplify the fleet and thus make future growth easier.

Pichler added that RJ will keep offering super-low fares to retain loyal customers and gain new ones; passengers will also see improved services and a seamless travel experience.

In 1963, the company had 250 employees, operated two aircraft -- a Handley Page Dart Herald and a DC7 -- and was flying to three destinations: Beirut, Kuwait and Cairo.

Now its fleet counts 26 modern aircraft that fly to 45 cities spread over four continents. Eight destinations are still suspended for security reasons: Damascus, Aleppo, Sanaa, Aden, Tripoli, Benghazi, Misrata and Mosul.

The next five years will see the launch of new stations, the renewal of short- and medium-range fleet and the addition of 3 to 4 new aircraft, which will bring the total number of 30 modern airliners.

The number of passengers increased from 87,000 in 1964 to 3.250 million by the end of this year; the number of yearly flights grew from 4,000 to almost 35,000 over the period. Revenues also went up from JD1 million in 1964 to JD660 million expected at the end of this year.

On this special occasion, RJ expressed gratitude to its employees and customers and celebrated its 55th anniversary with them through different activities.

Pichler said that RJ greatly appreciates its current and retired employees, and praised the role they played over the past years in building and developing the company. He thanked the RJ employees, who distinguish themselves in various fields in the aviation industry, making Royal Jordanian proud of its staff whose excellent skills are on par with those of their global peers.