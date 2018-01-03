Royal Life Saving Bahrain Introduces the Guidelines for Safe Pool Operation

Sam Rahman, Safety Services Executive at Royal Life Saving Bahrain

In collaboration with Bahrain Tourism and Exhibition Authority (BTEA), Royal Life Saving Bahrain (RLSB) held a workshop to introduce the Guidelines for Safe Pool Operation (GSPO) to hotels, waterparks and pool operators in Bahrain; the session was attended by over 140 representatives from hotels, waterparks and pool operators.

This Guidelines for Safe Pool Operation, which will be put into effect in January 2018, comes in line with one of the independent strategies of the Water Safety Strategy for Bahrain launched earlier this year, which aims to provide safe beaches, pools and other locations for recreation in water.

Representing Bahrain Tourism and Exhibition Authority, Captain Robert Montfort-Jones introduced the guidelines and outlined the need for pool operators to implement the necessary changes within the coming six months, if they wish to obtain or renew their Commercial Registration (CR). “These guidelines are compulsory, and a hotel permit will not be renewed unless pool operators can demonstrate that they have followed the best practice outlined in the Guidelines for Safe Pool Operation.” He urged all hotels with pool facilities, waterparks, and pool operators to join hands with BTEA and RLSB to prevent drowning incidents and save lives.

The Guidelines for Safe Pool Operation are the result of close collaboration and culminative consultation of a wide array of experts from RLSB, BTEA, the Drowning Prevention Committee and pool operators, with the aim to create unified safety standards across all swimming pools, beaches and waterways in the Kingdom of Bahrain and reduce drowning-related death and serious injury.

Sam Rahman, Safety Services Executive at Royal Life Saving Bahrain (RLSB) expressed his satisfaction on the outcomes of the session and the attending swimming pool operators’ engagement while commending their willingness to adopt the new regulations and train their staff. He added “RLSB has provided the technical expertise in producing the Guidelines for Safe Pool Operation.” He continued “our role now will be focused on supporting the pool operators to implement the new guidelines.”

Implementing the Water Safety Strategy for Bahrain will see introduction the Guidelines for Safe Pool Operation to all entities with pool facilities which include the public pools, private hire pools, school pools, residential pools and domestic pools.

In addition, guidelines will be developed for safety at beaches.