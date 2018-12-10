Russia and Argentina Signed a Strategic Document, Envisaging Improved Cooperation in the Peaceful Use of Nuclear Energy

Rosatom

Russia and Argentina signed a Strategic document on the margins of the G20 summit, confirming their partnership in the peaceful use of nuclear energy. Both the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, and the President of Argentina, Mauricio Macri, attended the official ceremony. Alexey Likhachev, Chief Executive of the State Atomic Energy Corporation “Rosatom”, signed the document on Russia’s behalf; Javier Iguacel, Argentina's Minister of Energy, signed it on Argentina’s behalf.

Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said: “The signed document will allow us to broaden the existing cooperation with our Argentinian partners. All of us, at the State Atomic Energy Corporation “Rosatom”, are certain that this step will incentivise our mutually beneficial cooperation in the application of nuclear technology for peaceful purposes.

One of the fundamental areas of mutual cooperation outlined in the document, is the development of various project execution strategies to be applied to large and small capacity NPP construction projects in Argentina. The agreement also involves working on joint implementation projects in third world countries. This includes constructing research centres and developing staff capacity therein. Finally, the document provides the opportunity for joint cooperation in a plethora of areas, including: joint research and personnel training.

According to the document, the parties will also consider the possibility of a joint operation regarding a fleet of floating NPPs, based on Russian design. Taking into account the completed construction of the world’s first floating NPP “Akademik Lomonosov”.

A cooperation “roadmap” on the implementation of specific Russian-Argentine projects in the peaceful use of nuclear energies was also signed at the ceremony.