Russian Ambassador Attends QBG’s Tree-Planting Ceremony

During the event

The Qur’anic Botanic Garden (QBG), a member of Qatar Foundation, recently hosted a tree-planting ceremony, part of its popular ‘Ghars’ campaign, which was attended by His Excellency Mr. Nurmakhmad Kholov, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Qatar and in line with Qatar Russia 2018 Year of Culture.

The tree-planting ceremony, held in Oxygen Park at Education City, was also attended by Mrs. Machaille Al Naimi, President of Community Development, QF, as well as QF officials, ambassadors, representatives from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, and members of the public, highlighting QBG’s efforts to encourage the community to engage in ‘green’ initiatives.

Ms. Fatima Saleh Al-Khulaifi, Project Manager, QBG, said: “We are pleased to welcome the Russian Embassy to our event in conjunction with the Qatar Russia 2018 Year of Culture, signifying cultural cooperation between the two countries.

“QBG launched the ‘Ghars’ tree-planting campaign as one of its initiatives to protect and preserve the environment and build an environmentally-conscious community, not only in Qatar but across the region and the whole world. QBG’s efforts are in line with the United Nations’ goals for sustainable development and the Qatar National Vision 2030.”

His Excellency Mr. Nurmakhmad Kholov said: “I am pleased to be a part of this event organized by QBG. There is no doubt that QBG contributes to the intellectual and cultural value of Qatar Foundation – educating the community about Islam, and helping to position Qatar as a modern scientific and educational center.”

QBG regularly organizes tree-planting activities to promote the importance of environmental awareness among community members, and the ‘Ghars’ campaign is part of the organization’s goal of cultivating 2,022 trees by the 2022 FIFA World Cup™.