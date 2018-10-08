SABB and Emirates Skywards Launch Visa Co-Branded Credit Card

The agreement was signed at a ceremony held at Spazio, Kingdom Tower.

SABB, Emirates Skywards and Visa have partnered to launch the SABB Emirates Visa Signature Credit Card. The first Emirates Skywards co-branded card in Saudi Arabia, the card offers customers the opportunity to earn Skywards Miles whilst enjoying a range of benefits both in Saudi Arabia and internationally.

The agreement was signed at a ceremony held at Spazio, Kingdom Tower, by Mr Naif Alabdulkareem, SABB General Manager Retail Banking and Dr Nejib Ben Khedher, Senior Vice President, Emirates Skywards, in the presence of Mr. David Dew, SABB Managing Director, and, Adil Al Ghaith, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations, Gulf, Middle East and Iran for Emirates, and, Andrew Torre, Visa’s Regional President for Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEMEA), along with a number of senior executives from SABB, Emirates and Visa.

Commenting on the launch Mr. Naif Alabdulkareem said: "We are delighted to be the exclusive partner of Emirates Skywards, a partnership that, with Visa, brings together three established and respected brands to deliver a very exciting new product into the market. The co-branded credit card aligns perfectly with our objective to bring innovative new products to the market that offer customers value for money and are supported by the highest standards of service that you can expect to receive from SABB, Emirates Skywards and Visa.”

The SABB Emirates Visa Signature Credit Card will offer customers a range of benefits which include:

Ability to earn Skywards Miles on all spends, with a higher Skywards Miles earning rate on Emirates spends as well as foreign currency transactions.

Complimentary Emirates Skywards Silver status for 12 months on a minimum spend of SAR 1,500 in a single transaction with Emirates.

10,000 bonus Skywards Miles on a minimum spend of SAR 10,000 within the first three months.

No annual fee for the first year.

Free, unlimited access to over 1,000 lounges worldwide via LoungeKey.

Priority check-in when flying Emirates from airports in Saudi Arabia.

Dr Nejib Ben Khedher, SVP Skywards, added: “We are very pleased to launch the SABB Emirates Visa Signature Credit Card. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is one of the most exciting and dynamic markets in the world, and an important market for Emirates Skywards. We have nearly half a million Emirates Skywards members based in the Kingdom and the card will allow them to earn Skywards Miles on everyday spend whilst enjoying a comprehensive range of features and benefits. We also look forward to welcoming many more new customers to the Emirates Skywards programme.”

Andrew Torre, Visa’s Regional President for CEMEA, commented: “We are proud to collaborate with both SABB and Emirates to launch a co-branded credit card that brings together a compelling set of services to enhance the travel experiences of Saudi consumers while enabling them to earn special rewards on their travel and spend. The card offers travelers the benefits of Visa’s global acceptance at more than 46 million merchant locations worldwide, and the peace of mind of being protected by Visa's global, secure network.”

The SABB Emirates Visa Signature Credit Card will be available from 7 October.