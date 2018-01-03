Sahara Centre Starts 2018 With Limited-Time Discounts Across the Mall

Sahara Centre Mega Promotion Campaign January 2018

Sahara Centre, Sharjah’s leading retail and leisure mall, has launched a mega promotion campaign running from 4th to 6th January 2018, offering customers unprecedented discounts of up to 80% across the range of retail brands under its roof. The campaign is part of a Sharjah-wide initiative, titled ‘Sharjah Grand Discounts,’ that aims to further enhance the Emirate’s position as a year-round shopping destination.

The exclusive three-day promotion will make the season’s shopping more gratifying as customers at Sahara Centre will walk away with must-have merchandise at a fraction of the cost from the mall’s popular retail outlets. Customers will also enjoy special promotions at a range of F&B destinations, rounding up the day with savings, delectable meals and new additions to their wardrobes. The campaign is billed as a not-to-be-missed occasion for UAE residents hoping to enjoy an extended shopping spree during the holiday.

The 2nd ‘Sharjah Grand Discounts’ has been launched as part of the city’s Chamber of Commerce & Industry’s ‘Sharjah Spring Promotion.’ It has been designed to offer customers exciting retail experiences that extend their support to the government’s vision of making the UAE the happiest nation in the world.

Sahara Centre is dedicated to enhancing its customers’ happiness and goes above and beyond to offer cost-saving opportunities that make every shopping trip a memorable experience. To benefit from unprecedented discounts, customers are encouraged to visit Sahara Centre and make the most of their promotions this festive season. In addition, all shoppers who spend at least Dhs 200 at Sahara Centre, will get the chance to enter the draw to win A McLaren 540 C and a trip to McLaren Production Centre or shopping sprees from Rodeo Drive worth DHS 100,000.