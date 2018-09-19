SalamAir Successfully Concludes Student Summer Internship Programme

Salam Ahmed Al Kindi, Director of Corporate Support at SalamAir

SalamAir, Oman’s first budget airline has successfully concluded its undergraduate summer internship programme. The two-month job training enrolled 30 Omani students from different colleges and universities across the Sultanate. It aimed at introducing future-professionals to the ins-and-outs and vast opportunities available in the aviation sector in general and low-cost airlines in particular, while also supporting the demand for national talent in this growing sector.

The internship programme begins with an orientation session explaining the various functions available within the training. Participants were also introduced to SalamAir’s values and operational model. They were then split into small groups and handed roles at different locations at SalamAir office HQ, airport and contact center.

Salam Ahmed Al Kindi, Director of Corporate Support at SalamAir, said, “Considering we started operations less than two years ago, the undertaking of 30 summer interns is an achievement for the entire team at SalamAir. We want to encourage future-aviation professionals to explore the full spectrum of positions available in the industry, whether for a flying or a non-flying career. Therefore, the students that joined us this summer were allocated to various functions in the day-to-day responsibilities of our departments. As they trained in operations, sales, reservations, as well as finance and accounting, we want to empower national talent to lead a successful and rewarding career, while also contributing to the overall economic and social development of Oman.”

SalamAir is a responsible corporate citizen committed to growing a diverse talent pipeline within its growing organization. With aviation being a fast growing industry in Oman, the sector offers a multitude of great career prospects. The airline’s programme is in line with the airline’s social responsibility and community engagement strategy, engineered for participants to take on challenges and lead future careers in aviation.