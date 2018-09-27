Samsung Electronics Levant Supports Edraak K-12 Platform by Offering 100 Tablets

During the event

Samsung Electronics Levant announced its support for Edraak K-12 platform, that was launched earlier by Her Majesty Queen Rania AlAbdallah, to contribute in providing quality education for refugee and displaced children who are out of school due to regional conflict.

Samsung Electronics Levant provided 100 tablets to support the platform’s goal that embodies Samsung’s vision in supporting the different educational institutions through innovative technologies and smart solutions to elevate the educational outcome and inspire kids and youth in a stimulating environment, urging them to search and discover,

This platform provides free e-learning materials in Arabic for school teachers and students, where parents will benefit from keeping track with their children's learning journey. In addition it will provide alternative learning resources for private tutoring that burdened parents financially.

Mr. Changsup Lee, President of Samsung Electronics Levant Commented by saying: “Samsung always believed in its leading role, not only by launching the latest technologies, smart solutions and internet of things, it surpassed that by supporting local communities”.

“Stemming from our belief in the importance of technology and its vital role in bringing-up thinking generations that can bring change, we value the efforts of educational institutions such as Edraak, that worked to provide free learning resources in the different fields for those who are seeking ways to develop their skills, and we are proud with this platform’s mission inspired from Her Majesty Queen Rania’s vision to offer interactive resources for school students and those who are not able to enrol in school, where technology availability supports this noble cause”, he added.

The content of the platform includes open educational resources in Arabic Language, including: instructional videos, questions and interactive exercises, where the educational material was developed to empower teachers to benefit from the content in the most efficient way.

Its noteworthy to mention that Samsung Electronics Levant is dedicated to support education in the Levant region, through various partnerships and projects that focus the efforts on children’s and youth’s development. Last year, Samsung inaugurated smart labs in cooperation with Relief International, to support education for Syrian refugees at Zaatari camp, in addition to many projects.