Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Alpine White Edition Now Available for Pre-Order in the UAE

Don’t miss your chance to be among the first in the UAE to own the latest edition of the super powerful Galaxy Note9 in Alpine White, which is available for pre-order from November 20th until December 3rd on www.Samsung.com. Customers who pre-order the device will be able to experience the powerful S-Pen, the enhanced battery and a premium camera amongst other innovative features – as well as receive a 42mm Samsung Galaxy Watch. However, stocks are limited and pre-orders are fulfilled on a first-come, first-serve basis – so don’t miss out!

“We are excited to offer a new white edition of our most powerful smartphone yet – Galaxy Note9 designed to create a seamless user experience with innovative features for maximum versatility. The launch of the new color is keeping in mind the consumers’ needs for colour variations and today, we are giving them the chance to pre-order it and get their hands on it before its release in the market,” said Tarek Sabbagh, Head of IT and Mobile (IM) Division at Samsung Electronics Gulf.

The Galaxy Note9 was designed to offer the top level of speed, power and performance that today’s power users want and need. The device features a 4,000mAh all-day battery as well as support for the market’s fastest network speeds.

The Galaxy Note9 also features a new Bluetooth Low-Energy S Pen that serves as a handy remote control for taking selfies and group pictures, presenting slides, and more***. The device’s intelligent camera builds on Samsung’s industry-leading camera technologies by introducing new deep-learning based capabilities, including Flaw Detection and Scene Optimizer, that take the work out of capturing the perfect picture.

The Alpine White edition of Samsung Galaxy Note9 (128GB) is available for pre-order exclusively on www.Samsung.com, at AED 3,699.