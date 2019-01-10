Samsung Launches SmartPack to Meet MENA’s Growing Appetite for Content

Consumers across the region have nonstop & unlimited access to the best entertainment on SmartPack in partnership with Shahid, STARZ PLAY and Weyyak.

Follow > Disable alert for Samsung Electronics Follow >

Samsung Electronics Middle East and North Africa (MENA) announced a new offer of a wide-ranging, family-filled entertainment platform with the release of an all new SmartPack offering. Consumers will have an unlimited range of content at their disposal via the SmartPack platform, including thousands of movies, the latest TV series and a host of other premium content thanks to a growing variety of partnerships with MENA’s leading Video on Demand (VOD) providers.

Bringing the first VOD offer of its kind to the region, Samsung customers can unlock SmartPack’s cutting-edge entertainment features when they purchase new QLED series TVs, Premium UHD and UHD TVs. Understanding the ground realities of content demand in the region, Samsung is looking to expand its future capabilities by leveraging its position as a technology enabler to bring ancillary value to customers via the SmartPack platform. Created with consumers demands in mind, the entertainment platform will spell the dawn of a new era, delivering unlimited content as an extension of our promise to contribute toward enriching consumers’ lives.

Mr. Sungwan Myung, President of Samsung Electronics Middle East and North Africa (MENA), said: “Samsung is at the forefront of leading innovation and technology for the TV industry, and this offer extends a warm welcome to new and existing customers to embrace the freedom of choice, heightened convenience, and unfathomed entertainment experience that Samsung’s SmartPack content platform delivers. The company offers the latest and most sophisticated technology with the QLED TV series and this premium viewing experience is enriched with the addition of wide-ranging content in line with our vision to devise innovative solutions to meet the expectations and needs of our customers.”

Johannes Larcher, Managing Director – Digital at MBC Group said: “MBC Group is pleased to partner with Samsung Electronics to deliver a whole new level of entertainment value through SHAHID - the most popular and successful premium video-on-demand (VOD) service in the Arab world. This launch continues our efforts to provide our viewers access to SHAHID’s unrivaled selection of award winning premium Arabic and Global dramas, comedies, TV shows and movies through a big screen viewing experience designed to delight our audience.”

Maaz Sheikh, Co-Founder & CEO STARZ PLAY said: “STARZ PLAY is at the forefront of utilizing advanced technology to deliver amazing value to our viewers. Through this partnership, our premium viewing experience paired with Samsung’s leading technology solutions will allow customers to truly get the most out of the thousands of blockbuster Hollywood movies, TV shows, documentaries, kid's entertainment, same-day-as-the-US series – plus dedicated Arabic and Bollywood content – all across the MENA region.”

Nadine Samra, Vice President Digital Business ME & Africa: “Weyyak is a pioneer digital product of Zee Entertainment targeting the Arabic audience globally, the spirit of the service is summarized by the product name “Weyyak” which means with you in Arabic to viewanytime and anywhere. Our unique VOD proposition of Indian dubbed content into Arabic and A class Arabic content paired with Samsung’s SmartPack offering, will create a special viewing experience for the MENA audience.

By purchasing selected new 2018 Samsung TV models, customers will be able to enjoy immersive experiences combined with the SmartPack’s outstanding content offerings, free and on demand for up to 12 months, thanks to Shahid, STARZ PLAY and Weyaak initially, with the aim to providing consumers with more on-demand access to exclusive content.

Further partnerships and expansion to the SmartPack offering is expected to rollout in the coming year, Samsung will also continue to introduce cutting edge technologies and will be launching the world’s first 8K in 2019 to meet our consumers growing demands.