Samsung Raises the Bar With Galaxy S10: More Screen, Cameras and Choices

Galaxy S10 is designed for those who want a premium smartphone with powerful performance and sets the stage for the next generation of mobile experiences.

Celebrating a decade since the launch of the first Galaxy S, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. introduces a new line of premium smartphones: Galaxy S10. With four unique devices, the Galaxy S10 line is engineered to meet the distinct needs of today’s smartphone market, so consumers can do more of what they love. Each device delivers a next-generation experience in the categories consumers care about most: groundbreaking innovations in display, camera and performance.

A testament to a decade of innovations, Galaxy S10 is designed for those who want a premium smartphone with powerful performance and sets the stage for the next generation of mobile experiences. For consumers looking for a supercharged device, Galaxy S10+ takes every spec – from display, to camera, to performance – to the next level. Galaxy S10e is built for those who want all the premium essentials in a compact package on a flat screen. Finally, Galaxy S10 5G is created for those who want more of everything and are ready for the fastest available speeds and the most powerful features. Featuring the all-new Dynamic AMOLED display, next-generation camera, and intelligent performance, the Galaxy S10 line offers consumers more choices and sets a new standard for the smartphone.

“Since its launch ten years ago, the Galaxy S series has stood for premium innovation – offering consumers an incredible experience, and the ability to find the device that’s right for them,” said DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics. “Galaxy S10 builds on that incredible legacy, and delivers breakthrough display, camera, and performance innovations. With four premium devices, each built for a unique consumer in mind, Samsung is leveraging a decade of industry leadership to usher in a new era of smartphone technology.”

Introducing the Dynamic AMOLED Display: Full Screen Experience with Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner

Galaxy S10 is made with Samsung’s best screen yet, the world’s first Dynamic AMOLED display. As the first HDR10+-certified smartphone, the display delivers vivid digital content, and with dynamic tone mapping, you’ll see a wider range of color for a brilliant, realistic picture. Galaxy S10’s Dynamic AMOLED display is also VDE-certified for vibrant bright colors[1] and extraordinary contrast ratio for even deeper blacks and brighter whites.[2]

Verified by DisplayMate, you’ll also enjoy exceptionally accurate colors on your mobile device[3]– even in harsh sunlight. What’s more, the Dynamic AMOLED display also reduces blue light through its TÜV Rheinland-certified Eye Comfort display[4] without compromising picture quality or adding a filter.

The result of a groundbreaking engineering process, Galaxy S10’s unique Infinity-O Display packs an array of sensors and camera technology into a hole-in display – so you can maximize your screen real estate without any distractions.

Galaxy S10’s Dynamic AMOLED display also includes the first-ever in-display Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner[5] that reads the 3D contours of your physical thumbprint – not a 2D image of it – for improved anti-spoofing. With the world’s first FIDO Alliance Biometric Component certification, this next generation biometrics authentication offers vault-like security to keep your device safe.

Pro-Grade Camera

Building on Samsung’s camera leadership of Dual Pixel and Dual Aperture firsts, Galaxy S10 introduces new camera technology and advanced intelligence that makes it easy to take epic shots and videos:

Ultra Wide Lens: A first for the S Series, Galaxy S10 offers an Ultra Wide Lens with a 123-degree field of view, like the human eye, so what you see is what’s in frame. Perfect for impressive landscape shots, big panoramas and even fitting the entire extended family into the photo, the Ultra Wide Lens ensures that you’ll always be able to capture the full scene.

Super Steady &High-Quality VideoRecording: Galaxy S10 offers Super Steady recording with digital stabilization technology. Whether you’re dancing in the middle of an amazing concert or trying to record every detail of a bumpy bike ride, Super Steady allows you to capture the moment. Both front and rear cameras can shoot in up to UHD quality, and in an industry first, the rear camera gives you the flexibility to record in HDR10+.[6]

AI Camera: Galaxy S10 makes already smart features more accurate with a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) so you can get pro-grade shots worth sharing without having to manually select any advanced camera settings. Scene Optimizer can now recognize and more accurately process additional scenes because of the NPU. And with Shot Suggestion, Galaxy S10 offers automatic composition recommendations so you can frame your photo better than ever.

Intelligent Performance Features to Help You Get the Most Out of Your Phone

Galaxy S10 is built with premium hardware and machine-learning-based software that works hard so you don’t have to. From brand new power sharing capabilities to AI-powered performance enhancement and Intelligent Wi-Fi, Galaxy S10 is Samsung’s most intelligent device yet, from the inside out.

Wireless PowerShare[7]: Samsung introduces Wireless PowerShare on Galaxy S10, making it possible to easily charge Qi-certified smartphones and even compatible wearable devices. In addition, Galaxy S10 is capable of charging itself and a second device simultaneously via Wireless PowerShare[8], while connected to a regular charger, enabling you to leave your second charger at home while on a trip.

Intelligent Performance: The new AI software on the Galaxy S10 automatically optimizes battery, CPU, RAM, and even device temperature based on how you use your phone and continues to learn and get better over time. Leveraging AI-capabilities, Galaxy S10 also learns how you use your device to launch your most frequently used apps faster.

Intelligent Wi-Fi: Galaxy S10 comes with Intelligent Wi-Fi that allows for an uninterrupted and safe connection by seamlessly switching between Wi-Fi and LTE, as well as alerting you of potentially risky Wi-Fi connections. Galaxy S10 also supports the new Wi-Fi 6 standard, making it possible for better Wi-Fi performance when connected to a compatible router.

Bixby Routines: On Galaxy S10, Bixby automates your routines and provides personalized recommendations to make your life easier. With pre-set and personalized routines, such as Driving and Before Bed routines, which are customized based on your habits, Galaxy S10 makes things simpler by automatically reducing device touches and cutting steps out of your day. [9]

A New Era of 5G Connectivity

Just as it did with 2G, 3G and 4G, Samsung is leading the way with 5G—working with major carriers to develop and deploy 5G networking technology. Now, Samsung is putting the power of 5G in consumers’ hands with Galaxy S10 5G, Samsung’s first flagship 5G smartphone. With Galaxy S10 5G, consumers on a 5G network can download a full season of a TV show in minutes, play graphics-rich cloud games with virtually no lag, enjoy enhanced VR and AR experiences and stay in touch with friends and family via real-time 4K video calls. To take full advantage of 5G connectivity, Galaxy S10 5G features the largest-ever Galaxy S series display, the 6.7-inch Infinity-O Display; Samsung’s 3D Depth Camera for 3D-image capturing to power Video Live focus and Quick Measure; powered by 4,500mAh with Super Fast Charging at 25W.

The Best Comes Standard: Galaxy Foundation and Next Level Ecosystem

The Galaxy S10 line offers everything you have come to expect from the Galaxy S series and more—including Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, IP68 water and dust resistance[10], a next-generation processor and Samsung services like Bixby, Samsung Health, Samsung Pay and Samsung DeX. You will get the largest storage capacity available on a Galaxy device – the S10+ even comes with 1TB of built-in storage[11] – and the ability to add an additional 512GB microSD card for up to 1.5TB.[12]

Speed: Galaxy S10 gives you the capability to access next-generation Wi-Fi 6[13], which gives you prioritized and four times faster access[14] over other users in crowded areas, like an airport. Experience lightning fast LTE for downloading and browsing capable of up to 2.0 Gbps for the first time ever.[15]

Gaming: Engineeredfor the best possible gaming experience, Galaxy S10 is built with AI-based on-device gaming performance optimization software and premium hardware including Dolby Atmos for gaming mode and a vapor chamber cooling system. Galaxy S10 is also the first mobile device to be optimized for games created on the Unity platform.

Security: Galaxy S10 is built with defense-grade Samsung Knox, as well as a secure storage backed by hardware, which houses your private keys for blockchain-enabled mobile services.

Galaxy S10 Availability & Pre-Ordering

Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10e will be available in Prism White, Prism Black, Prism Green, Prism Blue, Canary Yellow and Flamingo Pink.[16] Galaxy S10+ will also be available in two, all-new, premium Ceramic models: Ceramic Black and Ceramic White.[17]

The Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10e will be available in stores and online beginning March 8, 2019 in select markets. Pricing starts at $899.99 for Galaxy S10, $999.99 for Galaxy S10+ and $749.99 for Galaxy S10e. Preorders for the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10e begin tomorrow, February 21, 2019. For a limited time in select markets, consumers who pre-order a Galaxy S10 or Galaxy S10+ will receive a pair of Galaxy Buds ($129.99 value) for free. Listen to your favorite music on the go, and up your fitness game, when you get your hands on the Galaxy S10 earlier than others.

For more information about Galaxy S10, visit http://www.samsungmobilepress.com, news.samsung.com/galaxy or www.samsung.com/galaxy.

Galaxy S10 line Product Specifications

Galaxy S10e Galaxy S10 Galaxy S10+ Galaxy S10 5G Display 5.8-inch, Full HD+ Flat Dynamic AMOLED, 19:9 (438ppi) 6.1-inch Quad HD+ Curved Dynamic AMOLED, 19:9 (550ppi) *Default resolution is Full HD+ and can be changed to Quad HD+ (WQHD+) in Settings. 6.4-inch Quad HD+ Curved Dynamic AMOLED, 19:9 (522ppi)

*Default resolution is Full HD+ and can be changed to Quad HD+ (WQHD+) in Settings. 6.7-inch Quad HD+ Curved Dynamic AMOLED, 19:9 (505ppi) *Default resolution is Full HD+ and can be changed to Quad HD+ (WQHD+) in Settings. *Screen measured diagonally as a full rectangle without accounting for the rounded corners. Camera Rear: Dual Camera with OIS

- Wide-angle: 12MP Dual Pixel AF, F1.5/F2.4, OIS (77°)

- Ultra Wide: 16MP FF, F2.2 (123°)

- 0.5X optical zoom, up to 8X digital zoom Front:

- Selfie: 10MP Super Speed Dual Pixel AF, F1.9 (80°) Rear: Triple Camera with Dual OIS

- Telephoto: 12MP PDAF, F2.4, OIS (45°)

- Wide-angle: 12MP Dual Pixel AF, F1.5/F2.4, OIS (77°)

- Ultra Wide: 16MP FF, F2.2 (123°)

- 0.5X/2X optical zoom, up to 10X digital zoom Front:

- Selfie: 10MP Super Speed Dual Pixel AF, F1.9 (80°) Rear: Triple Camera with Dual OIS

- Telephoto: 12MP PDAF, F2.4, OIS (45°)

- Wide-angle: 12MP Dual Pixel AF, F1.5/F2.4, OIS (77°)

- Ultra Wide: 16MP FF, F2.2 (123°)

- 0.5X/2X optical zoom, up to 10X digital zoom



Front: Dual Camera

- Selfie: 10MP Dual Pixel AF, F1.9 (80°)

- RGB Depth: 8MP FF, F2.2 (90°) Rear: Quadruple Camera with Dual OIS - Telephoto: 12MP PDAF, F2.4, OIS (45°) - Wide-angle: 12MP Dual Pixel AF, F1.5/F2.4, OIS (77°) - Ultra Wide: 16MP FF, F2.2 (123°) - 0.5X/2X optical zoom, up to 10X digital zoom - 3D Depth: hQVGA Front: - Selfie: 10MP Dual Pixel AF, F1.9 (80°) - 3D Depth: hQVGA Body 69.9 x 142.2 x 7.9mm, 150g 70.4 x 149.9 x 7.8mm, 157g 74.1 x 157.6 x 7.8mm, 175g (Ceramic: 198g) 77.1 x 162.6 x 7.94mm 198g AP 7nm 64-bit Octa-core processor (Max. 2.8 GHz + 2.4 GHz + 1.7 GHz) 8nm 64-bit Octa-core processor (Max. 2.7 GHz + 2.3 GHz + 1.9 GHz) *May differ by market and mobile operator. Memory 6GB/8GB RAM (LPDDR4X), 128GB/256GB

+ MicroSD slot (up to 512GB) 8GB RAM (LPDDR4X), 128GB/512GB + MicroSD slot (up to 512GB) 8GB/12GB RAM (LPDDR4X), 128GB/512GB/1TB + MicroSD slot (up to 512GB) 8GB + 256GB (No MicroSD) *May differ by market and mobile operator.

*User memory is less than the total memory due to storage of the operating system and software used to operate the device features. Actual user memory will vary depending on the operator and may change after software upgrades are performed. SIM Card Single: one Nano SIM and one MicroSD slot (up to 512GB) Dual(Hybrid): one Nano SIM and one Nano SIM or one MicroSD slot (up to 512GB) *May differ by market and mobile operator.

*MicroSD card sold separately. 1 SIM Battery[18] 3,100mAh (typical) 3,400mAh (typical) 4,100mAh (typical) 4,500mAh (typical) Fast Charging compatible on wired and wireless Improved wireless charging speeds with Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 Wireless PowerShare[19]

*Wired charging compatible with QC2.0 and AFC

*Wireless Charging compatible with WPC and PMA

*May differ by market and mobile operator. Super Fast Charging compatible on wired with QC2.0, AFC and PD3.0 Fast Charging compatible on wireless

Improved wireless charging speeds with Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 Wireless PowerShare OS Android 9.0 (Pie) Network Enhanced 4x4 MIMO, Up to 7CA, LAA, LTE Cat.20

- 2.0Gbps download, 150Mbps Upload *May differ by market and mobile operator. Enhanced 4x4 MIMO, Up to 7CA, LAA, LTE Cat.20 - 2.0Gbps download, 150Mbps Upload + None Standalone (NSA), Sub6 / mmWave (28G, 39G) *May differ by market and mobile operator. Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax (2.4/5GHz), VHT80 MU-MIMO, 1024QAM - 1.2Gbps Download / 1.2Gbps Upload *May differ by market and mobile operator. Bluetooth® v 5.0, ANT+, USB Type-C, NFC, Location (GPS, Galileo*, Glonass, BeiDou*) *Galileo and BeiDou coverage may be limited. Payment NFC, MST *May differ by market and mobile operator. Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Capacitive Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Proximity Sensor, RGB Light Sensor Accelerometer, Barometer, Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Heart Rate Sensor, Proximity Sensor, RGB Light Sensor Authentication Lock Type: Swipe, Pattern, PIN, Password

Biometric Lock Types: Fingerprints, Face Audio Stereo speakers and earphones: Sound by AKG Surround sound with Dolby Atmos technology (Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus included) Audio Playback Format: MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA, DSF, DFF, APE Video MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM