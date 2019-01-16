Samsung Reveals MENA First With ‘Multi-Experience’ Store

Samsung Multi-Experience Store - opening

In an innovative first for the MENA region, Samsung Gulf Electronics has celebrated the official opening of its latest Multi-Experience Store to give the region’s digitally-savvy customers a new destination to embrace the company’s technological ecosystem. Situated in The Dubai Mall’s premium downtown retail environment, the state-of-the-art showroom builds on Samsung’s ‘Connected Living’ tenet; transforming Samsung fans’ brand involvement by showcasing hands-on, immersive experiences with the company’s full suite of intelligent devices.

“As a transformative brand with a proven legacy of delivering meaningful innovation, we acknowledge the need to constantly evolve and be omnipresent as we embark on digitally enhancing our customers’ lives. We are thrilled to open this immersive ‘Multi-Experience’ store in a digitally-savvy city such as Dubai, and we look forward to showcasing the seamless experience of Samsung’s full suite of solutions’ for the technologically sophisticated consumers of this vibrant city,” said Chung Lyong Lee, President at Samsung Gulf Electronics.

Aimed at redefining the customer experience, the newly-launched 853 square meter Multi-Experience store centers around key experience aspects – such as gaming, photography and ‘Connected Living’ – by showcasing Samsung’s technological heritage in line with the dynamic and changing trends of the modern-day consumer.

By giving customers an enriched opportunity to ‘Do What You Can’t’, the open platform of connectivity on display will deliver an all-round experience of how Samsung’s mobile devices, home appliances and TVs can offer a seamless multi-device ecosystem experience.

“Experience stores offer highly engaging platforms for customers to enjoy increased accessibility to the brands they know and love. Eros Group has a proud legacy of associating with leading brands in the technology sector and, with the official launch of Samsung’s Multi-Experience store, we are thrilled to help deliver a future-facing retail solution that will bring the region’s consumers closer to Samsung’s innovative developments,” said Deepak Babani, Executive Vice Chairman at Eros Group.

Samsung’s range of cutting-edge connectivity offerings will be interactively displayed to prospective users through an array of customer experience highlights in-store. These will be offered via live product and technology experiences, such as a ‘Connected Living’ lounge showcasing the next generation of products; a ‘Family Hub’ of Samsung’s full range; a ‘Smart Things’ display showing the connectivity potential of Samsung home appliances; a Mobile accessory customization lounge and immersive Gaming and Photo experiences.

Samsung fans that participate in celebrating the opening of the store will have the chance to win instant prizes through an interactive Augmented Reality ‘Scratch and Win’ promotion during the Dubai Shopping Festival.

The premium retail experience will also include the hosting of Galaxy Workshop – a customer education program run daily at 7 PM to educate customers on the benefits that the Galaxy ecosystem can bring into their everyday lives.

Enhancing the customer retail experience further, a super-premium Customer Service Area will offer a convenient space for in-store repairs and the opportunity for customers to engage the store’s One-to-One consultants to help address all of their Samsung-related assistance queries.

Through the multiple experience zones, customers will be invited to explore Samsung’s innovative product line-ups and solutions in the comfort of the ambient store’s clean, sophisticated and minimalistic spaces, presenting the true essence of the Samsung Multi-Experience store.