Samsung Unveils New High-End Gaming Laptop With the Notebook Odyssey

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. unveiled its latest powerhouse mobile computing technology for gamers: the Samsung Notebook Odyssey. For players looking to dominate the competition, and enjoy a deeply immersive gaming experience, the Samsung Notebook Odyssey delivers with a premium metallic design, peak performance, and plenty of powerful features.

“With the best design, performance, and features, the Samsung Notebook Odyssey is untethering gamers everywhere,” said YoungGyoo Choi, Senior Vice President of the PC Business Team, Mobile Communication Business at Samsung Electronics. “Samsung’s newest high-end gaming laptop ensures users will never again have to compromise to experience the best, most intense games on their mobile computing device.”

Design

The Samsung Notebook Odyssey boasts a new and innovative design to ensure an optimal experience for users—delivering cutting-edge performance in a compact package. The Samsung Notebook Odyssey’s reduced bezel leaves more room for its 144Hz display to shine. Powered by NVIDIA® G-SYNC™, the Samsung Notebook Odyssey allows uses to immerses in a deep, interactive gaming experience, with crystal clear picture that lets them see every detail.

As Samsung’s most refined gaming laptop yet, the Samsung Notebook Odyssey’s premium design keeps users ahead of the game when it comes to style.

Performance

Gamers need a laptop that has the latest performance features, and is also prepared to handle everything the most demanding games can throw at it. The Samsung Notebook Odyssey comes packed with all the hardware gamers need to emerge victorious from every battle: the latest Intel® 8th generation hexa-core i7 processor to keep even the most intense games running smoothly, and a high-end NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 20-series GPU. Powered by the new NVIDIA Turing GPU architecture and the RTX platform, these processors bring together real-time ray tracing, artificial intelligence, and programmable shading.

Under the hood, the two redesigned Jet Blade blowers sport 83 blades each, and a new penta-pipe cooling system allows the machine to run as fast and as cool as possible no matter how intense the gaming session gets.

Gaming Usability

The Samsung Notebook Odyssey also offers a new set of exclusive settings and functions. Odyssey Mode allows users to save settings presets under different profiles for various types of games. Beast Mode lets users modulate the Samsung Notebook Odyssey’s performance depending on the software it is running, and the Black Equalizer helps users get a leg up on the competition by improving in-game lighting. Users can also enhance the Samsung Notebook Odyssey experience by adding an extra SSD or switching out the default HDD for added storage.

The Samsung Notebook Odyssey brings together cutting-edge performance, head-turning style, and a suite of exclusive features built to elevate gaming for even the most hardcore users.

Availability

The Samsung Notebook Odyssey will be available starting with the US in early 2019 expanding to Korea, China, and other select regions.