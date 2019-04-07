SAS and Accord Business Group Organize Jordan FSI Summit

Bringing world-class business analytics and intelligence insights to the local market

Harnessing the global wave of digitalization and emphasizing the importance of advanced analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions within today’s rapidly evolving business landscape, Accord Business Group (ABG) - an information and communications technology (ICT) system integrator and technology implementer - is organizing the Jordan FSI Summit on Wednesday 10 April, 2019, at the Four Seasons Hotel Amman. The event will be attended by executive management representatives from various fields, including analytics and business intelligence, compliance, fraud and anti-money-laundering, risk management and retail banking.

As a strategic partner and regional reseller of SAS - international global leader in business analytics software and services, and the largest independent vendor in the business intelligence market - ABG will be hosting SAS speakers who will highlight the optimal ways financial institutions can shape swift and critical decisions, mitigate risks, as well as retain and grow their customer base. The Jordan FSI Summit will comprise a series of sessions that tackle several topics such as emerging trends for combating fraud and financial crime; analytical decision making for banks; and the role of AI and advanced analytics in digital transformations; among others.

“The banking and financial services industry already ranks highest in analytics maturity. However, this maturity remains relative since many organizations within the industry have yet to realize the potential of embedding analytics into their decision-making processes, risk to finance operations and culture. With digitization rapidly changing the business landscape, it is imperative that banks, insurance companies and other financial services institutions establish analytics as a business discipline across all their operations and procedures as a key enabler of digital transformation initiatives,” explained Marcel Yammine, General Manager, Gulf and Emerging Markets (GEM), SAS. “Hosting the Jordan FSI Summit with ABG is a significant step towards reaching out to financial services entities and helping them understand how analytics can better support their digital transformation and optimize their business operations in this data-driven age.”