Saudi Plastics and Petrochemicals Exhibition 2019 Attracts Strong Support From Public and Private Sectors

The Saudi Plastics and Petrochemicals Exhibition 2018

Under the support of Diamond Sponsor SABIC, the 16th Saudi Plastics and Petrochemicals Exhibition will convene local, regional, and international industry leaders to discuss the latest technologies, services, and innovations in the plastics and petrochemicals sectors that are considered major economic contributors in Saudi Arabia. Taking place from January 27 to 30, 2019, the event backed by leading companies who will highlight the role of the two industries in the government’s ongoing economic diversification efforts.

The Saudi Plastics and Petrochemicals Exhibition 2019, which will take place at the Jeddah Center Forums and Events, will focus on sustainability and protection of the natural resources for the sake of the future generation. Regional and international experts, decision makers, and pioneers will take a closer look at investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia’s petrochemical sector, one of the country’s main economic pillars, during the event. The Kingdom has the largest share of the petrochemical industry in the Arab Gulf region, accounting for about 67 per cent of the total Gulf production.

Mohammad Al Al-Sheikh, Head of Marketing, Riyadh Exhibition Company Ltd said: “Both the government and the private sectors have expressed their support for the Saudi Plastics and Petrochemicals 2019 – which is recognized as a strategic forum for the pioneers of the regional and global plastics and petrochemical industries - amid increasing focus on the two sectors’ contributions to the non-oil economy in line with the National Transformation Program 2020 and Saudi Vision 2030.”

He added: “The exhibition’s list of high-level official sponsors reflects its significance in the Saudi Government’s efforts to attract investments and grow its petrochemical exports, which account for more than a third of the local industrial exports. The event will also help enhance the global competitiveness of the domestic plastics market to improve the Kingdom’s positioning as the world's eighth largest producer of plastics. We look forward to facilitating new strategic partnerships between regional and international leaders. The event coincides with the 16th International Trade Exhibition for Printing and Packaging Technologies – Saudi Print and Pack to help drive the steady growth of the already flourishing plastics, petrochemicals, printing, and packaging industries in the Kingdom.”

Set to gather top companies looking to build a strong market presence in Saudi Arabia, “the 16th International Trade Exhibition for Printing and Packaging Technologies” will showcase the latest industry innovations related to packaging techniques of consumer goods; design; manufacturing services; paper production equipment; and food packaging. The exhibition is set to attract remarkable attention following the success of the 2018 edition of the event, which saw the participation of more than 520 exhibitors from 25 countries and host 10 international pavilions, attracting over 16,000 visitors.