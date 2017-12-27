Save up to 40 Percent for Your Preferred Seat on RJ

RJ passengers can also select a front-row seat when traveling with family and children, which enables them to experience a comfortable journey at a low price.

Royal Jordanian is now offering its passengers the opportunity to be even more comfortable on board by enabling them to choose their preferred seat in advance, through RJ’s website www.rj.com, at a nominal price of up to 40% less than the price they would pay for a preferred seat at the airport.

Attractive discounts are also available for passengers when they purchase their preferred seat through RJ’s call center, at +962 6 5100000, or at RJ’s global sales offices.

Economy class passengers can now easily book a seat of their choice: on an exit row, which offers more leg space, aisle or window.

RJ President/CEO Stefan Pichler said: “This great feature comes in the framework of Royal Jordanian’s promise to offer inflight comfort and luxury to its guests. When selecting their preferred seats, passengers can work on their laptops in extra comfort and space. Families and friends can better enjoy the company of their loved ones during their journey.”

RJ is constantly seeking ways to enhance its guests’ travel experience, Pichler said, urging RJ customers to visit the RJ website and follow RJ’s social media channels to stay updated on the latest discounts and offers.