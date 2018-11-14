Scan Anywhere, Wherever Your Work Takes You With Epson’s Smallest and Lightest Mobile Scanner Range

The DS-70 and DS-80W have been designed for businesses looking for a mobile solution for staff to take on the road or use around the office.

Follow > Disable alert for Epson Follow >

Epson’s latest mobile A4 scanners are ideal for scanning and processing data on the move or in compact, busy office environments. The DS-70 and DS-80W have been designed for businesses looking for a mobile solution for staff to take on the road or use around the office.

Jason Whiley, director of sales, Epson Middle East, said: “With the choice of both wired and wireless scanning solutions, these new scanners are ideal for those who need a fast scanning solution on the go. We’ve designed the new range to be lightweight without compromising on the versatility a business need. Customers often need to be able to scan documents of varying thickness so these additions to our range have the ability to scan paper as thin as 35gsm or as thick as 270gsm - media that might normally need a traditional glass flatbed solution.”

The flagship DS-80W has built-in Wi-Fi and battery with an LCD Panel, providing true mobility to scan anywhere at speeds of just 4 seconds per page. When fully charged, scan up to 300 pages without the need for a power source.

These business models are suitable for mobile staff, such as field sales, so they can record documents such as expenses and contracts, and route documents efficiently into business applications or scanning software. Software provided with the DS models includes Document Capture Pro 2 and Epson Scan 2.0, and TWAIN driver support, making it easier to scan, save and share information around the business. Advanced features for naming, separating and routing documents makes scanning easy – and logical. Users can save and send files in common formats like PDF, jpeg, tiff and many more.