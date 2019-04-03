Schneider Electric’s Easergy P5 Protection Relay Sets New Benchmark for MV Network Protection With Advanced Connectivity, Safety, and Simplicity

Schneider Electric

Connected EcoStruxure™ solutions start with connected products. Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, announces the new, connected Easergy P5, part of our PowerLogic master range of intelligent devices, to meet the demanding energy needs of electricity companies in the IoT era. The P5 sets a new benchmark for protection relays, offering greater safety, simplicity, and reliablility.

The Easergy P5 has been engineered to provide protection and control of critical assets with an unparalleled digital experience. It unites a number of best-in-class features together in a single device. Network operators get best-in-class protection for demanding applications, with arc-flash protection and full cybersecurity, high reliability, and advanced connectivity in an easy-to-use device.

“In the fast changing world of energy management, customers expect reliability, safety, security, efficiency, and sustainability to answer to the challenges driven by new technologies, and new standards. The Easergy P5 offers all of that in one powerful protection relay, a real step forward for electrical network operators,” said Laurent Bataille, EVP of Digital Energy Division at Schneider Electric.

The Easergy P5 is:

More reliable – Sensors connected to the P5 enable powerful predictive maintenance of the switchgear when paired with EcoStruxure Asset Advisor. Thermal and humidity information identify problematic connections or environmental conditions that could be harmful to switchgear health.

More efficient – Asset Advisor means operators only maintain when needed, saving time and costs. When maintenance is required, the P5 offers best-in-class safety with arc-flash protection to minimize exposure to dangerous conditions.

A major step forward for network safety and protection

The Easergy P5 builds upon more than 100 years of experience in protection relays by introducing modern, digital technologies that help secure electrical installations.

A unique, withdrawable relay design , enabling the device to simply be swapped out when maintenance is required. The process achieves an industry-leading 10 minute recovery time, keeping downtime to a minimum.

enabling the device to simply be swapped out when maintenance is required. The process achieves an industry-leading 10 minute recovery time, keeping downtime to a minimum. Ease of installation, use, and maintenance , meaning simple integration and engineering for panel builders, and reduced total cost of ownership for end users

meaning simple integration and engineering for panel builders, and reduced total cost of ownership for end users Advanced connectivity, with plug and play modular ports and support for seven communication protocols, including IEC 61850 ed. 1 and 2 compliance

Easier everyday operations with a comprehensive set of digital tools

The Easergy P5 is even more powerful and easy to use when paired with its comprehensive set of digital tools, including:

Online configuration tools for simple selection and EcoStruxure Power Build – Medium Voltage (previously Ecoreal MV ) software for quicker online quotation and ordering

) software for quicker online quotation and ordering The eSetup Easergy Pro software with smart advanced functions like virtual injection testing and offline configuration

Web server embedded on the device for easy access to configuration and settings changes

The EcoStruxure Power Device app for safer operation and maintenance with the relay interface replicated on the user’s mobile device

The mySchneider app for fast, convenient support from Schneider Electric experts

Even more powerful as a connected product

The Easergy P5 is part of EcoStruxure, Schneider Electric’s open, interoperable system architecture and platform, providing Connected Products, Edge Control, and Apps, Analytics and Services. Every byte of data from the connected switchgear to the EcoStruxure Asset Advisor is secured with end-to-end cybersecurity, reducing cyber risk and improving operational security.