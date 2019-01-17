Screening of Animation Film The Tower at Reel Palestine's Annual Film Festival in UAE

MAD Solutions is the first Pan-Arab independent studio and fully integrative marketing and creative consultancy for the Arab film and Entertainment Industry. Under the umbrella of MAD Solutions, the studio is supported by five pillars: MAD Marketing, MAD Content, MAD Distribution, MAD Culture and MAD Celebrity, which together are helping to usher in an exciting new generation of Arab filmmakers and entertainment talent. MAD Solutions attends at least 20 film festivals (Arab and International), summits, and workshops annually including Cannes, Berlinale, ADFF, DIFF, and many more. Besides its energetic, contemporary approaches to collaborating with their MAD partners, MAD Solutions prides itself on having the most extensive and up-to-date database on the Arab film industry, spanning over 20 years of a rich heritage that is still growing to this day, despite the political and socio-economic challenges
