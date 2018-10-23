Screening of the Journey at the Metropolis Empire Sofil Cinema in Beirut Extends for Two Weeks

The Journey has been theatrically released at the Metropolis Empire Sofil Cinema on October 4.

Due to high demand for watching The Journey by director Mohamed Al Daradji, MAD Solutions, the film's distributor, has extended the screening of the film at the Metropolis Empire Sofil Cinema in Beirut for two weeks until October 31. This comes a few days after the film won the Best Director award andBest Actress award to its lead Zahraa Ghandour at the Malmö Arab Film Festival in Sweden.

Iraq's Ministry of Culture selected The Journey to be its official submission to the 2019 Academy Awardfor Best Foreign Language Film. The film received a Special Mention at the Oran Arabic International Film Festival in Algeria, and before that, it landed its Jordanian premiere at the 24th Franco Arab Film Festival. The film won the Jury Award and Best Actress Award at the Muscat International Film Festival, in addition to the Special Jury Award at its Egyptian premiere at the Sharm El-Sheikh Film Festival, and the Grand Prize of the Arab World Institute to director Mohamed Al Daradji and Best Actress Award toZahraa Ghandour at the Festival des Cinémas Arabes à Paris in France.

Set in Baghdad in 2006. As Sara stands on the cusp of committing an unthinkable act, an unforeseen and awkward encounter gives her the opportunity to witness the potential consequences of her destructive action. But is this a second chance or an admission of guilt?

The Journey screened at more than 10 international festivals all over the world. It landed its Arab world premiere at the 14th Dubai International Film Festival (DIFF), within the Muhr Feature competition, competed in the official competitions of the BFI London Film Festival, Toronto International Film Festivaland the Busan International Film Festival, and made its US premiere at the Miami Film Festival. The Journey also screened at the Cairo Cinema Days in Egypt.

Directed by Mohamed Al Daradji, who co-wrote the film with Isabelle Stead, The Journey stars Zahraa Ghandour and Ameer Jbara. The film is produced by Human Film, Iraqi Independent Film Center (IIFC), in cooperation with Lionceau Films, Iraq Al-Rafidain and Iraqi Media Network. The Journey received grants from the Doha Film Institute, AFAC - The Arab Fund for Arts and Culture, World Cinema Fund(WCF), the Centre National du Cinéma et de l'image Animée (CNC) of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Development, Institut Français, Netherlands Film Fund, SANAD Development Fund (Abu Dhabi Film Festival) and Screen Yorkshire. The film is distributed in the Arab world by MAD Solutions.

Screening Times of The Journey at the Metropolis Empire Sofil Cinema (Beirut Time):

October 18 till 21: 04:00 PM, 10:00 PM

October 22: 08:00 PM, 10:00 PM

October 23 and 24: 04:00 PM, 08:00 PM, 10:00 PM