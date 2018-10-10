SCTDA Throws the Spotlight on Advanced Digital Innovation of Sharjah’s Tourism Sector During Gitex 2018

H.E. Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman, Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority.

The Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) announces its participation at GITEX Technology Week 2018, which will take place from October 14 to October 18 at Dubai World Trade Centre. The SCTDA will be hosting a Sharjah Pavilion featuring 36 government entities--all highlighting the latest digital innovations utilized to help bolster the emirate's thriving tourism industry.

During the exciting five-day show, the Authority will showcase various innovative projects at the Sharjah Pavilion, which include ‘Fantasy Doors’, ‘360 Sharjah Activities’, ‘Interactive Screen’ and ‘Safari Vehicle Permit System.’ The programs meet the objectives of the Sharjah Tourism Vision 2021 to enhance the tourism sector in the emirate by developing a wide range of services for tourists, travel and tours establishments and other stakeholders in the emirate.

SCTDA will showcase ‘Fantasy Doors’, a smart application that gives the user the ability to walk through the doors of their imagination using virtual reality technology, in addition to 360-degree technology films that places the user within various areas in Sharjah. Meanwhile, the ‘360 Sharjah Activities’ is a film-series based on a 360-degree technology that shows various leisure activities in Sharjah such as parachuting, sand safaris, canoeing, among others. The state-of-the-art show is designed to impart an experiential feel of the activities to the user, thereby tempting them to engage in the actual activity.

SCTDA's presence at the show is both timely and strategic, giving the authority the opportunity to showcase its initiatives in further enhancing digital services utilized by the tourism sector, which fall in line with the continuing unified efforts to shift towards a smart government and in support of the directives issued by H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan Bin Muhammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah to enhance Sharjah's position on the global tourism map.

H.E. Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman, Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, said: “Our participation at GITEX 2018, the region’s largest and most important technology event, is an ideal opportunity to showcase to the public the latest technological experiences and innovative projects that we have launched for our stakeholders. SCTDA has supported the development of various tourism solutions for businesses and visitors in the emirate, one of which include providing necessary information and facilities for an exceptional holiday experience.”

He added: “Our presence at GITEX also signifies our continuing interest in keeping the Authority and the sector abreast of the latest technological developments and take advantage of the opportunity to bring these valuable innovations into the tourism sector and facilitate services in the most efficient manner, thereby ensuring the customer’s happiness and satisfaction.”

SCTDA will be displaying its latest version of interactive screens, aimed at providing tourists with a more enjoyable and enriching experience. These screens are installed in more than 70 tourism sites, exhibitions centers and various locations around Sharjah. The recently launched Safari Vehicle Permit System which registers desert safari operators and issues new safari vehicle permits through a smart system will also be featured at the event. The Safari Vehicle Permit System facilitates all procedures for permit applicants without the need to access the offices of the Authority, thereby reducing the time and effort involved in applying for a vehicle permit. The system includes inspection procedures and notices of violations, which alert safari operators in the event of any violations, which can then also be paid through the system or through a system for police violations payments.