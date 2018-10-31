A Season in France Screens at the Carthage Film Festival JCC

A Season in France

Director Mahamat-Saleh Haroun's film A Season in France will take part in the 29thCarthage Film Festival (JCC) (November 3-10). The film will screen in the Official Section Out of Competition - Feature Films.

Created in 1961, the Carthage Film Festival is the oldest event of its kind on the African continent and the Arab World. This year, the festival will screen more than 200 films, produced in 2017 and 2018, from 47 countries in its different sections, including 54 Arab films.

A Season in France follows Abbas, a high school teacher in the Central African Republic, who has fled his war-torn country with his two children. They now live in France, where Abbas works at a food market, while applying for political asylum. A French woman Carole, falls in love with him and offers a roof for him and his family. When Abbas's application is rejected, they face a crucial decision.

A Season in France made its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), within its Special Presentations section. The film also screened at the Cairo International Film Festival (CIFF)and the Istanbul International Film Festival.

Directed and written by Mahamat-Saleh Haroun, A Season in France Eriq Ebouaney, Sandrine Bonnaire and ;Aalayna Lys. The film is produced by Pili Films in co-production with Arte France Cinéma and distributed in the Arab world by MAD Solutions.