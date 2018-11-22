See: Warner Bros. World’s the Flash Circles Yas Marina Circuit at Near-Light Speeds!

When it opens on Yas Island in 2018, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi will be one of the world’s largest indoor theme parks, delivering an unparalleled fan experience. Guests will be transported to six truly immersive lands, including DC’s Metropolis and Gotham City, Cartoon Junction, Bedrock, Dynamite Gulch and Warner Bros. Plaza, and enjoy 29 state-of-the-art exhilarating rides, interactive family-friendly attractions and unique live entertainment. From the action and adrenaline-fueled adventures of DC Super Heroes to the wacky and wonderful world of Warner Bros. Animation, this captivating and interactive new experience will bring together some of the world’s most iconic characters and stories under one roof for the first time in the region including: Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman as well as Bugs Bunny, Scooby-Doo, Tom and Jerry and The Flintstones, among others.
Ahead of this year’s Formula 1® Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi’s The Flash, who’s famed for his superpower of the Speed Force, was spotted doing some practice laps around Yas Marina Circuit!
F1® fans visiting Warner Bros. World during race weekend can meet The Fastest Man Alive in the gleaming urban cityscape of Metropolis, alongside his comrades from the Justice League including Superman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, and Cyborg. Beyond the races, guests can enjoy six truly immersive lands full to the brim with 29 state-of-the-art rides, family-friendly attractions and interactive live entertainment. Whether patrolling the dark skies of Gotham City with Batman, solving mysteries with Scooby and the gang in Cartoon Junction or joining Wile E. Coyote on a wild chase in Dynamite Gulch – there’s no shortage of excitement and entertainment on offer for all at the world’s first-ever Warner Bros. branded indoor theme park.
Guests can purchase a 2 Day Any 2 Parks ticket online at 25% discount on general admission. F1® ticketholders can make it a family day to remember with free kids (up to 4 kids) access to all parks on Friday 23rd November only.
